MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, June 17, 2024, to Monday, June 24, 2024

day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 17, 2024, through Monday, June 24, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 61 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 17, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Neal Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-091-823

A Bryco Arms 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 48th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-092-332

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Randolph Horton, of Port Republic, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-092-479

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

A Remington Arms 870 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-092-663

A Rossi Amadeo .45 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Manuel Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-092-835

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Taurus TX .22 caliber handgun, and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of New Hampshire, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Michael Delante Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., and 30-year-old Dominique Bruning-Beswick Mitchell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Permit Suspended, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-092-904

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Darnell Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-092-906

A Century Arms Micro Draco RDA 21 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Philip Mace, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Charles Holmes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-092-925

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

A Ruger P-90 .45 caliber handgun and a Llama Extra 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 51st Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Dicarlo Frederick Dickerson, of Largo, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-093-107

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old David Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-093-127

A Sig Sauer P-226 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4700 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-093-261

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Samson Ghide, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Inten to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-093-308

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kevin Jaman Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Introduction of Contraband into Penal Institution, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-093-340

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Stoeger STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-093-405

A CZ-75 D Compact 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger Mini 14 .223 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the intersection of 1600 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-093-466

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Je’von Lathniel Veira, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 24-093-475

A Taurus PT-140 Pro .40 caliber handgun and a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Amari James Platt, of Brandywine, MD, and 20-year-old Darren Amari Whitaker, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-093-570

Thursday, June 20, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-093-714

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 31st Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-093-824

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old James Byrd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-093-994

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun, a Canik Mete 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Allen Craig Foster, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Pistol License Violation, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-008

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Taquan Turner, of Mt. Rainer, MD, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol and Drinking in Public. CCN: 24-094-025

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Kevin Sanchez Garcia, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-031

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Fifth Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-094-037

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old India Victoria Speed, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-094-176

Friday, June 21, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-219

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Zaire Rinaldo Garvin, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-094-486

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ikechukwu Emmanuel A. Onyenekwu, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 24-094-735

A Ruger Max 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Akron Rondell Gardin, of Brevard, N.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-094-797

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Myan T. Parsons, of Southeast, D.C., for Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, Failure to Obey an Officer, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-818

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mikah Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-834

Saturday, June 22, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Shequan Tyre Jerome Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-843

An EAA Windicator 770123 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony T. Morgan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 24-094-851

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Louis Martinez, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-094-916

A CZ P-07 handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Darvell Trayvon Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-094-929

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Howard Earl Jenkins, Jr., of District Heights, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-091

A Remington Arms 700 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Joseph Candelmo, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-095-131

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Diamond Marshall, of Temple Hills, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 24-095-373

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Eye Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Frederick Kenneth Watkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-095-415

Sunday, June 23, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Irving Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-095-424

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kendall Albert Holmes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-426

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-095-463

A Girsan MC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kelonte Davis, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-482

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 1000 block of Third Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Amonte Lowery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Inside a Home, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-579

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Terron Leroy Ryan Kearney, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-620

A JMJ Gen 2 ARP 5.56 caliber assault rifle and an Interarms Hell Pup 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Jaylin Johnson, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 17-year-male juvenile, of Beltsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-095-926

A GSG Firefly .22 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Nathan Donnell Scott, of Northwest, D.C., and 39-year-old Dunice M. Thomas, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-096-035

Monday, June 24, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Naquel Matao Henderson, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer and Emergency Personnel, Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-096-348

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Yekera McRae, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-096-370

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Larnell Hutchinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-096-513

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.