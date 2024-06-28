Submit Release
Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing in Northeast

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Northeast.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at 7:14 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 300 block of 61st Street, Northeast, for the reports of a person down. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene. After all life saving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent had been identified as 33-year-old Devon Greenfield, of Northeast.

On Friday June 28, 2024, 37-year-old David Tyrone Key was arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. Key was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

