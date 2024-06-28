GC81 Daily Update: Wednesday, June 26

Greetings from Louisville, Kentucky, the site of The Episcopal Church’s 81st General Convention, which runs through June 28 at the Kentucky International Convention Center. These daily updates from the Office of Public Affairs include news, events, and resources related to GC81.

Today’s highlights

Presiding bishop election

The Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe elected 28th presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church

The House of Bishops met in executive session Wednesday morning at Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral and elected Bishop Sean Rowe of the Episcopal Dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York as the church’s next presiding bishop. The election was then confirmed by the House of Deputies during its afternoon session. Read press release about the election and see “GC81 in the News” below for more articles.

Bishop Sean Rowe and other members of the House of Bishops walk to Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral the morning of June 26, where Rowe was elected the next presiding bishop on the first ballot. / Photo by Randall Gornowich

Eucharist service: The fourth day of the 81st General Convention began with a Eucharist service conducted fully in Spanish. The Rev. Yejide Peters Pietersen preached; the Rev. Connie Sanchez presided. Watch the service on demand.

The fourth day of the 81st General Convention began with a Eucharist service conducted fully in Spanish. The Rev. Yejide Peters Pietersen preached; the Rev. Connie Sanchez presided. Watch the service on demand. Legislative update: Work continued in both houses, with an evening session in the House of Deputies. Elections were held in the House of Deputies for members of Executive Council, trustees of the Church Pension Fund, members of the Disciplinary Board for Bishops, Court of Review, and the Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop, as well as the treasurer of General Convention. View election results. Learn more about what happened today in the Episcopal News Service’s GC81 Daily Digest and its other convention coverage.

GC81 in the News

Thursday’s livestream schedule

7-8:30 a.m. ET: Forum, candidates for vice president of House of Deputies (livestreamed in House of Deputies)

9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Morning Prayer (worship bulletin) and legislative sessions in House of Deputies and House of Bishops

2-6 p.m. ET: Legislative sessions in both houses

7-9 p.m. ET: Legislative sessions as needed

Thursday’s legislation

Check the General Convention Office’s virtual binder to find the most up-to-date legislative and consent calendars for the House of Deputies and House of Bishops. The vbinder also contains links to elections, memorials, church budget information, and more.

Looking for a specific resolution? View all resolutions or search by number or keyword.

Wonder how a resolution moves through General Convention? View this infographic from the Episcopal Church in Connecticut.

Thursday events in Louisville

‘The Philadelphia Eleven’ film, 3 p.m., The Galt House Hotel, 3rd floor, West Tower

The Episcopal Church Women will host a screening of this documentary as part of its Triennial gathering alongside General Convention. The feature-length film tells the story of the first women to be ordained as Episcopal priests in 1974, in an act of civil disobedience. All convention attendees are welcome; seating is first-come, first-seated.

In case you missed it