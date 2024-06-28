GC81 Daily Update: Thursday, June 27

Greetings from Louisville, Kentucky, the site of The Episcopal Church’s 81st General Convention, which runs through June 28 at the Kentucky International Convention Center. These daily updates from the Office of Public Affairs include news, events, and resources related to GC81.

Today’s highlights

Worship: The fifth day of the 81st General Convention began with Morning Prayer held in each house. Watch all worship services on demand.

The fifth day of the 81st General Convention began with Morning Prayer held in each house. Watch all worship services on demand. Legislative update: Work continued in both houses throughout the day and included adoption of the proposed 2025-2027 churchwide budget. The House of Deputies elected the Rev. Steve Pankey of the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky as its vice president. Read press release about the election. The Official Youth Presence, whose 18 members have seat and voice in the House of Deputies, made a presentation in the house. Learn more about what happened today in the Episcopal News Service’s GC81 Daily Digest and its other convention coverage.

Work continued in both houses throughout the day and included adoption of the proposed 2025-2027 churchwide budget. The House of Deputies elected the Rev. Steve Pankey of the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky as its vice president. Read press release about the election. The Official Youth Presence, whose 18 members have seat and voice in the House of Deputies, made a presentation in the house. Remembering victims of gun violence: This morning in the House of Deputies, each deputation received placards from Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral in Louisville commemorating mass shootings in their regions. The placards hung in the cathedral during 2023. In the early afternoon, Bishops United Against Gun Violence walked to nearby Jefferson Square Park for its fourth General Convention Witness Against Gun Violence. Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe offered remarks, as well as participants in Youth Working to End Gun Violence.

Deputations received placards June 27 from Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral commemorating victims of gun violence in their diocesan regions. / Photo by Randall Gornowich

At age 49, the Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe is only the second Episcopal bishop to be in their 40s when becoming presiding bishop. The first was Bishop William White, who was 41 when he signed the minutes of the 1795 General Convention as “presiding bishop.” At that time, the presiding bishop was the senior bishop in order of consecration. In 1919, General Convention passed a constitutional amendment providing for the election of a presiding bishop. The first elected presiding bishop, John Gardner Murray, took office in 1926. Other bishops have been in their 50s, 60s, and 70s when they became presiding bishop; the oldest was 91.

8:30-10:30 a.m. ET: Closing Eucharist. Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe will preach; Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will preside (worship bulletin)

will preach; will preside (worship bulletin) 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Legislative sessions in both houses

2-6 p.m. ET: Legislative sessions in both houses

Watch Friday for final votes related to the mergers of three Wisconsin dioceses (D051) and the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan (C025), and on the petition of the Episcopal Church in Navajoland to become a missionary diocese (C009).

for final votes related to the mergers of three (D051) and the Episcopal Dioceses of (C025), and on the petition of the to become a missionary diocese (C009). The House of Deputies has 36 resolutions on its consent calendar for Friday, and 29 on its legislative calendar. The House of Bishops has 18 resolutions on its consent calendar, 11 on its legislative calendar, and five on its auxiliary calendar.

has 36 resolutions on its consent calendar for Friday, and 29 on its legislative calendar. The has 18 resolutions on its consent calendar, 11 on its legislative calendar, and five on its auxiliary calendar. Current number of GC81 resolutions: 385

