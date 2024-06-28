Joint Press Release Following the EU-U.S. Ministerial on Justice and Home Affairs, 21 June 2024 (Brussels)

On 20-21 June 2024, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union hosted the EU-U.S. Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs in Brussels. The United States was represented by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Under Secretary for Homeland Security Robert Silvers. The European Union was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, as well as the Belgian Minister for Justice, Paul Van Tigchelt, the Minister for the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, and the State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor. The meeting reaffirmed the strong transatlantic bonds and the joint commitment to a regular dialogue and close cooperation on Justice and Home Affairs, including on transnational organized crime, terrorism, irregular migration, and support to Ukraine.

The meeting made clear the commitment of both parties to transatlantic cooperation in addressing the global threat posed by drug trafficking. Discussions highlighted ongoing efforts to reinforce the resilience of logistical hubs and to deepen bi-regional international law enforcement and judicial cooperation, including on cocaine and synthetic drugs, particularly fentanyl.

The European Union and the United States reaffirmed their unwavering long-term support to Ukraine as it bravely defends itself against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression, including through enhanced cooperation in the pursuit of justice, as well as enforcement of sanctions and export controls. In light of the G7 Justice Ministers’ Pledge to support Anti-Corruption efforts for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, they also reconfirmed their intent to continue joint endeavors in providing support to Ukraine on strengthening rule of law, justice reforms and anti-corruption efforts, as Ukraine advances on its European path.

Both sides also focused on addressing irregular migration, with a view to fight migrant smuggling and trafficking networks, building on the call to action of the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling launched in November 2023.

Both sides welcomed further progress on the negotiations for an EU-U.S. agreement facilitating access to electronic evidence in criminal proceedings, and look forward to advancing and completing those negotiations. They also reiterated their commitment to combat child sexual abuse.

The European Union and the United States discussed their common efforts to counter terrorism, including the importance of information sharing, and addressed radicalization and the nexus with disinformation. Participants also exchanged views on supporting inclusive and resilient democracies and addressing foreign malign influence, which requires concerted efforts and appropriate tools.

Finally, both sides reiterated their commitment to transatlantic visa free travel for all citizens of the European Union and the United States.

Recalling the progress made and the need to face global challenges together, the European Union and the United States committed to continue their constructive dialogue and meet again in Poland in the first half of 2025.