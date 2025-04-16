While Mainstream Media Defends MS-13 Gang Member, DHS Stands with the Victims of Illegal Alien Crimes

WASHINGTON – While the mainstream media continues to peddle a sob story about a member of the brutal MS-13 gang who was in our country illegally, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stands with the victims of illegal alien crime.

Yesterday, a Maryland jury found Rachel Morins killer, an illegal alien from El Salvador guilty in less than an hour.

“Rachel Morin's killer was found guilty for her brutal murder,” said Secretary Noem. “This criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place. Rachel should still be here watching her five children grow up. She was a victim of open border policies that prioritized illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens. We hear far too much in the mainstream media about sob stories of gang members and criminal illegals and not enough about their victims.”

Last week, Secretary Noem re-opened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. This office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration. The Biden Administration shuttered the office, leaving victims and their families without access to key resources and support services.

If you or a loved one has been impacted by a crime committed by an illegal alien, you are not alone. Call 1-855-48-VOICE (1-855-488-6423)

###