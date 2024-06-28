Submit Release
News Search

There were 262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,578 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Applauds Supreme Court Decision Upholding Iowa's Heartbeat Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement in response to the Iowa Supreme Court's decision upholding Iowa's heartbeat law:

“Today’s supreme court decision to uphold Iowa’s heartbeat law sends a loud and clear message: Iowa stands for life. As Attorney General, I have been so grateful to defend Iowa’s heartbeat law and protect the unborn. While today’s decision is a landmark victory, we know that there is work left to be done. We will keep working to support Iowa families, parents, and the unborn as the fight for life continues.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Applauds Supreme Court Decision Upholding Iowa's Heartbeat Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more