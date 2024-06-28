Attorney General Bird Applauds Supreme Court Decision Upholding Iowa's Heartbeat Law
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement in response to the Iowa Supreme Court's decision upholding Iowa's heartbeat law:
“Today’s supreme court decision to uphold Iowa’s heartbeat law sends a loud and clear message: Iowa stands for life. As Attorney General, I have been so grateful to defend Iowa’s heartbeat law and protect the unborn. While today’s decision is a landmark victory, we know that there is work left to be done. We will keep working to support Iowa families, parents, and the unborn as the fight for life continues.”
###
For More Information:
Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director
515-823-9112