Biden-Harris Administration Announces $123 Million in Grants to Improve Airports

Friday, June 28, 2024

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced more than $123 million for airfield, safety and other improvement projects at 235 airports in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to make our aviation system safer, more accessible, and more resilient through initiatives like the Airport Improvement Program,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The grants we’re announcing today will help modernize hundreds of airports across the country and better meet the current and future demands of the flying public.”

This second round of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants fund a variety of projects such as construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield elements such as lighting and signage, or purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

View an interactive map with all the grants.

“This $123 million investment helps airports across the Nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

Examples of airports receiving grants include:

$1.9 million to Buckeye Municipal Airport in Arizona : This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway J pavement to improve safety.

: This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway J pavement to improve safety. $3.8 million to John Wayne Airport - Orange County in California : This grant funds the purchase of a new escalator in Terminal A and new escalator in Terminal B.

: This grant funds the purchase of a new escalator in Terminal A and new escalator in Terminal B. $3.5 million to Kit Carson County Airport in Colorado : This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway A pavement to improve safety.

: This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway A pavement to improve safety. $6.8 million to Miami International Airport in Florida : This grant funds final phase of the rehabilitation of the existing apron which will minimize foreign object debris and improve safety.

: This grant funds final phase of the rehabilitation of the existing apron which will minimize foreign object debris and improve safety. $4.6 million to Eastern Iowa Airport in Iowa : This grant funds the replacement of the existing airport lighting vault equipment and the design and construction phase for reconstructing Taxiway D.

: This grant funds the replacement of the existing airport lighting vault equipment and the design and construction phase for reconstructing Taxiway D. $2.2 million to Topeka Regional Airport in Kansas : This grant funds reconstruction of the pavement on Taxiway A to improve safety.

: This grant funds reconstruction of the pavement on Taxiway A to improve safety. $2.4 million to Cape Girardeau Regional in Missouri : This grant funds reconstructing of the existing lighting and pavement on Taxiway D to improve safety.

: This grant funds reconstructing of the existing lighting and pavement on Taxiway D to improve safety. $1.3 million to Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport/Forney Field in Missouri : This grant funds the construction of a new terminal building to increase passenger capacity.

: This grant funds the construction of a new terminal building to increase passenger capacity. $3.5 million to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri : This grant funds the reimbursement for construction of a terminal building.

: This grant funds the reimbursement for construction of a terminal building. $2 million to Billings Logan International Airport in Montana : This grant funds reconstruction of Taxiway J lighting and construction for a new cargo apron.

: This grant funds reconstruction of Taxiway J lighting and construction for a new cargo apron. $417,958 to Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Nevada: This grant funds reconstructing pavement for several taxilanes to improve safety.

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.3 billion in funding each year. A complete listing of grants is on the FAA website.