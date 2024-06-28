Supporting LGBTQ+ NY'ers & People Living with HIV/AIDS

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said, “The HIV/AIDS crisis ravaged the LGBTQ+ community, but years of advocacy and advancements in medicine have ensured that an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence. Having access to the right medications can allow a person to live a long and healthy life, but those treatments should never be obstructed by risky and unnecessary prior authorization requirements imposed by insurers. As we close out Pride Month, I am proud to see Governor Hochul sign my bill into law to prohibit prior authorization for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention medications. Providing doctors and patients the ability to try different combinations of medications, without the interference of insurers, will help bring New York State one step closer to finally ending the AIDS epidemic.”

Assemblymember David Weprin said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this very crucial legislation during Pride month. As Chair of the Committee on Insurance, I am re-establishing that insurance companies cannot discriminate based on race, religion, age, color, nationality, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or prescribed medication. A8834B codifies DFS regulations prohibiting discrimination against individuals who were prescribed pre-exposure prophylaxis, otherwise known as PrEP, medication for HIV prevention with respect to life, accident, and health insurance coverage. This Pride month, we need to work together to create a world where everyone feels safe and empowered to live their true lives. We still need to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and challenge discrimination wherever we see it.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “As a city and a state, we have made huge improvements in the health and safety of the LGBTQ+ community. The HIV/AIDS epidemic took so many lives, and for years it seemed there was no end in sight. PrEP changed all that, and gave our community hope that we could live freely without the fear of disease. A co-pay should never be the reason someone can’t get access to this life-saving medication, and with the signing of this bill today, it won’t be. I commend Governor Hochul for signing it into law today. Happy Pride!”