SDDOT Providing Interactive Virtual Engagement Opportunities for Tentative 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)

PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will offer various virtual and in-person public engagement options for the Tentative 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). All Tentative 2025-2028 STIP information is being provided through an innovative, highly interactive, virtual meeting room on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

“Our virtual STIP meeting room offers community members across the state the chance to actively participate at their own convenience,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation not only for the South Dakotans of today, but also for our kids and grandkids. When members of the public actively engage with our Department of Transportation, we can all work together to meet that goal.”

The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota's transportation system.

Two live virtual presentations will be provided to share statewide project information for the Tentative 2025-2028 STIP.

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT You may register in advance to participate virtually by clicking this Zoom link: https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcoc-yhqjsqEt3OQ5dJoV-hFOw4-HK4cCSF

Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT You may register in advance to participate virtually by clicking this Zoom link: https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0udeisrj0rGNRAUedXuvSmxAj39Is7z1vy

If you would like to join SDDOT staff at a physical location for the virtual STIP presentation on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT; please come to one of the four SDDOT office locations listed below:

Aberdeen Region Office – 2735 U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen;

Pierre Region Office – 104 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre;

Rapid City Region Office – 2300 Eglin St. in Rapid City; and

Sioux Falls Area Office – 5316 W. 60th St. North in Sioux Falls.

Region-specific project data will be shared during the Zoom meetings. Recorded presentations by region will also be available in the virtual meeting room. For complete information through the virtual meeting rooms about the tentative STIP, including maps and reports by region, please view the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip. The site also provides multiple opportunities to leave written comment and share questions related to upcoming planned projects.

The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April, however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state's transportation system, please direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.

