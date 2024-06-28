Division of Water Infrastructure Offers In-Person Fall 2024 Funding Application Training at Five Locations Statewide July 30 through Aug. 9
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure will conduct in-person application training for the Division’s Fall 2024 funding round at five locations statewide, July 30 through Aug. 9. Training will cover information on available programs, application package completion, Priority Rating Systems, and funding timelines and will include instructions on how to apply for funding for evaluating options for addressing PFAS contamination and how to apply for Lead Service Line Replacement/Inventory funding.
The Fall 2024 funding round opens on July 30 and runs through Aug. 9. Applications are submitted online and must be received by the Division by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2024.
Information on funding programs available in the Fall 2024 funding round is available here.
Interested local government units should RSVP by registering online prior to the desired session. All training sessions contain the same content. Application materials will be available on the Division websitebefore training begins.
Training locations and dates are:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Asheville, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments
339 New Leicester Highway, Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806
Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lenoir, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Broyhill Convention Center, Room 215
1913 Hickory Boulevard SE, Lenoir, NC 28645
Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Williamston, NC, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Martin County Economic Development Center
415 West Boulevard, #130, Williamston, NC 27892
Thursday, August 8, 2024, Kinston, NC, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Kinston Public Services Department
2360 US 258 South, Kinston, NC 28504
Friday, August 9, 2024, Raleigh, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Albemarle Building, 2nd floor
325 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure here.