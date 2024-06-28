Daily Session Report for Friday, June 28, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 28, 2024

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 1138

Bills Referred

HR 491 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2460 State Government

HB 2462 Judiciary

HB 2463 Health

HB 2464 Professional Licensure

HB 2465 Health

HB 2466 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 1168 To Appropriations

HB 1977 To Appropriations

HB 1990 To Appropriations

HB 2175 To Appropriations

HB 2180 To Appropriations

HB 2283 To Appropriations

HB 2288 To Appropriations

HB 2358 To Appropriations

HB 2364 To Appropriations

HB 2378 To Appropriations

HB 2398 To Appropriations

HB 2420 To Appropriations

HB 2429 To Appropriations

HB 2433 To Appropriations

SB 149 To Appropriations

SB 464 To Appropriations

HB 645 To Appropriations

SB 688 To Appropriations

SB 831 To Appropriations

SB 916 To Appropriations

SB 1144 To Appropriations

SB 1173 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2451 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2328 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1168 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1977 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2175 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2180 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2283 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2288 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2358 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2364 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2378 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2420 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2429 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2433 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 82 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1371

HB 2012

SB 82

SB 447

SB 1165

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 461 A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 471 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2024, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 483 A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2024, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, July 1, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.