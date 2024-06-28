Daily Session Report for Friday, June 28, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 28, 2024
Convened at 10 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 1138
Bills Referred
HR 491 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2460 State Government
HB 2462 Judiciary
HB 2463 Health
HB 2464 Professional Licensure
HB 2465 Health
HB 2466 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 1168 To Appropriations
HB 1977 To Appropriations
HB 1990 To Appropriations
HB 2175 To Appropriations
HB 2180 To Appropriations
HB 2283 To Appropriations
HB 2288 To Appropriations
HB 2358 To Appropriations
HB 2364 To Appropriations
HB 2378 To Appropriations
HB 2398 To Appropriations
HB 2420 To Appropriations
HB 2429 To Appropriations
HB 2433 To Appropriations
SB 149 To Appropriations
SB 464 To Appropriations
HB 645 To Appropriations
SB 688 To Appropriations
SB 831 To Appropriations
SB 916 To Appropriations
SB 1144 To Appropriations
SB 1173 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2451 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2328 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1168 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1977 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2175 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2180 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2283 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2288 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2358 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2364 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2378 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2398 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2420 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2429 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2433 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 82 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1371
HB 2012
SB 82
SB 447
SB 1165
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2024, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2024, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, July 1, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.