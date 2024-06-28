Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Friday, June 28, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 28, 2024

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 1138

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 491     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

                   

HB 2460   State Government

HB 2462   Judiciary

HB 2463   Health

HB 2464   Professional Licensure

HB 2465   Health

HB 2466   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1168      To Appropriations

HB 1977      To Appropriations

HB 1990      To Appropriations

HB 2175      To Appropriations

HB 2180      To Appropriations

HB 2283      To Appropriations

HB 2288      To Appropriations

HB 2358      To Appropriations

HB 2364      To Appropriations

HB 2378      To Appropriations

HB 2398      To Appropriations

HB 2420      To Appropriations

HB 2429      To Appropriations

HB 2433      To Appropriations

 

SB 149         To Appropriations

SB 464         To Appropriations

HB 645         To Appropriations

SB 688         To Appropriations

SB 831         To Appropriations

SB 916         To Appropriations

SB 1144       To Appropriations

SB 1173       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2451      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2328      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1168      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1977      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2175      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2180      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2283      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2288      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2358      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2364      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2378      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2420      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2429      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2433      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 82           From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1371

HB 2012

 

SB 82

SB 447

SB 1165

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 461

A Resolution designating the month of June 2024 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 471

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2024, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 483

A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2024, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, July 1, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

