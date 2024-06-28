Honoring Local Heroes Campaign Pays Tribute to Organ Donors and Transplant Recipients at Tennessee Driver Services Centers

Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services and Mid-South Transplant kicked off their Honoring Local Heroes collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security by installing plaques recognizing local organ and tissue donors and recipients at the Franklin Driver Services Center.

Over the next few months Honoring Local Heroes tribute plaques will be installed at Driver Services Centers across Tennessee. Each display will celebrate the legacy of local organ and tissue donor heroes and highlight the profound and ongoing impact their lifesaving gifts have had on the lives of transplant recipients.

"Registering as an organ donor at your local Driver Services Center is more than just checking a box, it’s a lifesaving opportunity,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “With this one decision, you can have an immeasurable impact on a countless number of people in your community.”

Driver Services examiners are on the front lines of registering donors in Tennessee. Nearly all Tennesseans who are registered organ and tissue donors do so while applying for or renewing their Driver License or ID.

"We honor donor heroes and their families whose selfless generosity saves lives, and we're grateful for our partnership with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division. Their support has been vital to our mission to save and improve lives through organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Jill Grandas, Executive Director for Tennessee Donor Services.

Kim Van Frank, Executive Director, Mid-South Transplant Foundation added, “We also thank the staff of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division. Their dedication and hard work by asking the donation question to their customers every day saves lives, restores sight, heals burns and enhances thousands of Tennesseans.”

Every day in the U.S., approximately 110 lives are saved through donation and transplantation, yet more than 100,000 men, women, and children await their lifesaving organ transplant. To register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit DonateLifeTN.org.