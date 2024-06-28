St Johnsbury Barracks/possession of regulated drug in a correctional facility.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4004942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/13/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility

ACCUSED: Kevin Digregorio

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/13/24, Kevin Digregorio was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center as a result of fugitive from justice charges from Massachusetts. Later that morning, Digregorio expelled illegal drugs from his person, which was seized by Department of Corrections Staff. On 6/27/24, Digregorio was cited into court for possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility. Digregorio remains lodged on the fugitive charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 on 7/29/24

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

