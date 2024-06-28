St Johnsbury Barracks/possession of regulated drug in a correctional facility.
CASE#: 24A4004942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/13/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility
ACCUSED: Kevin Digregorio
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/13/24, Kevin Digregorio was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center as a result of fugitive from justice charges from Massachusetts. Later that morning, Digregorio expelled illegal drugs from his person, which was seized by Department of Corrections Staff. On 6/27/24, Digregorio was cited into court for possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility. Digregorio remains lodged on the fugitive charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 on 7/29/24
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks