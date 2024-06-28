Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks/possession of regulated drug in a correctional facility.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker                         

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Digregorio                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/13/24, Kevin Digregorio was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center as a result of fugitive from justice charges from Massachusetts. Later that morning, Digregorio expelled illegal drugs from his person, which was seized by Department of Corrections Staff. On 6/27/24, Digregorio was cited into court for possession of a regulated drug in a correctional facility. Digregorio remains lodged on the fugitive charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  0830 on 7/29/24          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:   NERCC  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

