Naqi Logix Shortlisted for The Technology Innovation Awards 2024

Naqi Logix Shortlisted for Technology Innovation Awards by Future The Naqi Neural Earbuds can control devices hands-free, voice-free and screen-free with facial micro gestures. No brain implant.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix is proud to announce it has been shortlisted for The Technology Innovation Awards 2024, presented by Future. This prestigious recognition celebrates products demonstrating cutting-edge innovation and is setting new standards in their respective industries.

The Technology Innovation Awards, renowned for spotlighting groundbreaking products, have identified Naqi Logix’s Neural Earbud as a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that allows the users to control their digital world without touch, voice, screen commands, or even brain implants.

Future states that the short-listed technologies and products must be major advancements: “Each of these products have demonstrated significant innovation and positioned themselves at the forefront of their respective industries, setting new standards and driving industry advancements.”

The Naqi Neural Earbud reads facial micro-gestures and biometric signals, such as a tilt of the head or an eye blink, and turns them into seamless commands to control almost any device in our digital world, hands free, voice free and screen free. Already integrated into earbuds, Naqi's technology empowers users to control a wide range of devices, from video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, smart home systems and AR/VR environments. By offering this effective alternative to brain implants, Naqi Logix is transforming how we interact with digital devices.

Dave Segal, Founder and CEO of Naqi Logix, expressed his excitement, “Being shortlisted for The Technology Innovation Awards is an honor. Our dedication is creating transformative technology that bridges human potential and digital capabilities.”

With the shortlist now finalized, the panel of judges will commence their testing and deliberations to determine the winners. The winners will be announced throughout the week of July 29, 2024.

For more information about Naqi Logix and its innovative technology, please visit www.naqilogix.com

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world. Its patented Human Machine Interface (HMI) turns subtle micro gestures, from the tilt of the head to the blink of an eye, into commands to control almost all digital devices. Its first HMI, the Naqi Neural Earbud, is now being used to control video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, phones and other digital devices. TIME named the Naqi Neural Earbud as one of the best inventions of 2023 and Naqi Logix was selected as the Gold recipient of the Edison Award for 2024.