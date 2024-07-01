National Psoriasis Foundation Sets the Course for a Cure

The NPF 5-year Strategic Plan sets the stage for key advancements in efforts to cure psoriatic disease while optimizing the health of all those affected.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) released a new Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2025 through 2029 . Guided by this strategy, NPF will take bold, targeted steps toward curing psoriatic disease while immediately making an impact on improving access to quality care for the more than 8 million people in the U.S. and 125 million worldwide who live with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis (PsA).The current 5-year vision of NPF is built on two goals of equal importance:GOAL 1: Cure Psoriatic DiseaseNPF has a steadfast commitment to cure psoriatic disease, and to realize this, the organization will invest in passing the milestones necessary to reach aworld free from psoriatic disease and its burdens. With that aim, NPF will invest in the expansion of the psoriatic disease research infrastructure and the growth of the clinical workforce across disciplines.GOAL 2: Optimize Health for Everyone Living with Psoriatic Disease, NowNPF is working to ensure access to life-changing therapies. The community must benefit from the considerable advancements in care in recent years. NPF is expanding efforts with health care providers and policy makers to ensure the community is able to realize clear skin and improved joint function. The organization is also bridging better connections between people with psoriatic disease and qualified health care providers who practice the latest standards of care.Importantly, NPF is continuing to pay special attention to traditionally underserved populations, because everyone needs access to better health care.“Our community stakeholders make it very clear that a cure for psoriatic disease must remain NPF’s top priority. Driving efforts toward that cure requires investing in the growth of the research community and funding key initiatives,” says Carol Ostrow, the NPF Chair of the Board of Directors. “As we progress, it’s essential that we not waste a moment to improve the health of everyone living with this disease. We’re focusing the full force of NPF’s efforts on access to care and working to connect anyone with psoriasis or PsA to the best health care provider.”NPF developed this strategic plan with input from stakeholders throughout the psoriatic disease and health advocacy communities. Key contributions were made by expert dermatologists, rheumatologists, and researchers, in addition to medical professionals, advocacy organizations and community groups, and industry partners. Most importantly, the plan is informed by those who live with psoriatic disease, including individuals from traditionally underserved populations. This approach was used to put people with the disease – and those who know how best to treat it – at the forefront of the decision-making process as the plan evolved.“I’m proud to share a strategic plan that is built by and for our community,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the NPF President and CEO. “Many strategies laid out in the plan are already underway, and we are excited to tackle the ambitious new opportunities. I am looking forward to expanding partnerships throughout the health advocacy and research communities to increase funding, attention, and action in areas that are critical to getting our community the cure and the care they need.”“At this time, no one should be accepting a life with visible psoriasis plaques. As health care providers, we owe it to our patients to get them clear skin and to help them maintain healthy joints,” says Andrew Blauvelt, MD, MBA, the NPF Medical Board Chair. “I am excited that this plan calls for further engaging our Medical Board in the processes of raising the standard of care for people with psoriatic disease, as well as improving access to effective treatment options. Today’s best treatments only work if they are being prescribed and if providers and organizations like NPF can help patients navigate the challenges of accessing and affording them.”To learn more about how NPF will shape the treatment and care landscape while accelerating progress toward a cure, read the full 5-year NPF Strategic Plan at psoriasis.org/strategic-plan The National Psoriasis Foundation has served the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease since 1967 with patient support, advocacy, research, and education. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.