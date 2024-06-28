UAGO Releases Statement on SCOTUS’ Purdue Pharma Ruling

June 28, 2024

While this is a temporary setback in ensuring some measure of justice for Utah families and in securing funds and injunctive relief to address the ongoing opioid epidemic in Utah, we also understand the Supreme Court’s rationale.

The good news is that Utah was ahead of most states and won key legal victories in court before the settlement. And if a new agreement can’t be reached, Utah will again be at the national forefront of holding the Sacklers, the directors behind Purdue, to account for what they unleashed in Utah and the nation. We will not be deterred in seeking justice.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes