David Rothman, Retired Judge and Judicial Ethicist, Dies at 87

Rothman wrote three editions of the California Judicial Conduct Handbook between 1989 and 2005 and contributed to the fourth edition published in 2018. The tome is a mainstay of on- and off-the-bench guidance for judges on compliance with canons and ethics decisions from the California Supreme Court and the Commission on Judicial Performance.
