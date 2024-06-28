Scammers Don't Take Summer Vacations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – While you are out relaxing in the sun, scammers are working on ways to steal your money and personal information. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants consumers to know about common scams that are heating up this summer:

Fake toll charges – Scammers are targeting drivers during vacation season with text messages pretending to be from a tolling agency. They claim there are “overdue toll charges” you need to pay. If you’re worried that the text may be legit, check with the tolling agency by looking up the number or website yourself. Do not use the contact info or click links in the text message.

– Scammers are targeting drivers during vacation season with text messages pretending to be from a tolling agency. They claim there are “overdue toll charges” you need to pay. If you’re worried that the text may be legit, check with the tolling agency by looking up the number or website yourself. Do not use the contact info or click links in the text message. Travel scams – Whether it’s a “free” vacation offer, robocalls about vacation deals, or fake vacation rental listings, scammers know consumers are looking for an inexpensive way to take a trip. Never pay fees or taxes for a “free” vacation. If you’re looking to book a vacation property, beware of scammers that hijack real listings. Search online for complaints or multiple listings using different names.

– Whether it’s a “free” vacation offer, robocalls about vacation deals, or fake vacation rental listings, scammers know consumers are looking for an inexpensive way to take a trip. Never pay fees or taxes for a “free” vacation. If you’re looking to book a vacation property, beware of scammers that hijack real listings. Search online for complaints or multiple listings using different names. Disaster scams – Hurricane season is underway and scammers will look to profit off any disaster. They may pose as repair people or Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees. Remember: you never have to pay for government disaster relief. Be cautious of repair people who show up unannounced and want payment upfront.

– Hurricane season is underway and scammers will look to profit off any disaster. They may pose as repair people or Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees. Remember: you never have to pay for government disaster relief. Be cautious of repair people who show up unannounced and want payment upfront. Job scams – Looking for a job this summer? Beware of unsolicited calls or social media messages from imposters pretending to be from a staffing or recruiting agency. Scammers may ask for cryptocurrency payments to “unlock” work opportunities. Never send money to a potential employer or give personal information to people making unsolicited job offers.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar on “Summer Scams” on Wednesday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will discuss these schemes and tips for avoiding all types of scams. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smart phone. Consumers are encouraged to report scams to SCDCA by either calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or clicking REPORT A SCAM on our website.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.