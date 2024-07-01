20-Year Old Conservationist Influencer Uses Her Platform to Re-Wild Animals From Captivity
Freya Aspinall partners with crowdfunding platform, AngeLink, to raise awareness and funds to save wild animals and endangered species.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aspinall Foundation’s US based charity recently launched this year with the trailblazing 20-year-old animal conservationist and model, Freya Aspinall, at the helm. As the Director of The Aspinall Foundation US, Freya will continue to follow in her family’s footsteps by protecting and re-wilding animals. The Aspinall Foundation was founded by Freya’s grandfather, John Aspinall, in 1984 and is currently led by her father, Damian Aspinall, known worldwide for tirelessly fighting for the reintroduction of wild and captive-born animals into their natural habitats.
With a mission to return animals raised in captivity to protected wilderness areas and reserves in their native habitat, The Aspinall Foundation funds and manages animal protection projects in the Congo, Gabon, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, Madagascar, Cambodia, Tanzania, Romania, and Mongolia.
In light of July being Wild About Wildlife Month, Freya and The Aspinall Foundation have partnered with AngeLink, a new, award-winning crowdfunding platform. This collaboration marks the beginning of the “Angels for Animals” fundraiser, which aims to raise $3 million to assist with the launch of The Aspinall Foundation US and their ongoing efforts to save thousands of more animals from captivity.
Freya’s social media channels, where she posts heartfelt and captivating photos and videos of the animals she has saved, have spiked in popularity. Her videos across various platforms have amassed over 2 billion views, quickly turning Freya into an internationally recognized influencer surpassing the reach of most American A-listers.
“I want to use my platform to make a powerful impact and to help save as many animals from captivity as I can and send them back to the wild - where they belong, I’m thrilled to partner with the AngeLink fundraising platform to help me accomplish this goal,” says Freya.
Freya has made history as the first woman in the world to have befriended a Silverback Gorilla in captivity. She is also the only woman raising two lion cubs with the intention to re-wild them, having saved and nursed them to health after they lost their mother just days after birth.
AngeLink, the world’s first social crowdfunding platform designed by women, is proud to announce the partnership with The Aspinall Foundation US to fundraise for their urgent animal re-wilding efforts. The collaboration between AngeLink and The Aspinall Foundation US will enable Freya to use her platform to broaden the reach of The Aspinall Foundation’s history-making rescues for animals in need.
Freya notes, “I was inspired to work with the AngeLink team for this fundraiser as their mission of giving a voice to those that need our help deeply resonated with me. My life revolves around doing the same for animals who have no voice and so with this crucial raise, we give donors the chance to speak up for these amazing animals that so desperately need our help.”
“Partnering with Freya and The Aspinall Foundation US to launch this fundraiser is a dream come true,” says AngeLink’s CEO and Founder, Gerry Poirier. “This is exactly the type of fundraiser we envisioned AngeLink hosting and successfully propelling through our award-winning crowdfunding platform.”
Please join Freya and help her reach her fundraising goal by donating to the Angelink fundraiser: (Angels for Animals (angelink.com)). Every dollar counts and helps to save animals from captivity.
Follow Freya’s journey on Instagram @freyaaspinall for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses as Aspinall Foundation US and AngeLink work together to save animals from captivity.
About The Aspinall Foundation:
The Aspinall Foundation, the most respected and pre-eminent re-wilding NGO in the world, is dedicated to protecting endangered animals around the globe. They are the only organization who has successfully returned gorillas back to the wild, and alongside Freya, they have successfully re-wilded nearly 80 gorillas. With their sister organization, The Howletts Wild Animal Trust, The Aspinall Foundation runs the most ambitious re-wilding program in the world to date. Over 2000 animals have been rescued and re-wilded including Elephants, Gorillas, Cheetahs, Rhinos, Gibbons, Langurs, Lions, Hyenas, Bisons, Servals, Jackals, and Crocodiles, to name a few. The Howletts Wild Animal Trust is the number one breeder in the world of Gorillas, Moloch Gibbons, East Javan langurs, Clouded leopards, Fishing cats, African elephants, Black Rhinos, and many more. Primates face numerous ongoing challenges that threaten their survival such as poaching, illegal wildlife trade, deforestation, and habitat destruction. The protection of endangered species is of utmost importance to our planet, its ecosystems, and biodiversity and to ensure a brighter future for all.
About AngeLink:
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. As the world's first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink’s proprietary technology helps to accelerate fundraising success for individuals and communities. With a focus on supporting emergencies, natural disasters, healthcare, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities. For more information go to: www.angelink.com
###
