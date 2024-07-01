Crowley Debuts MACH10 Pro Production Microfilm Scanner at American Library Association (ALA) Conference 2024
The Mekel MACH10 Pro offers the combination of speed and image quality, capturing up to 2,800 images per minute
As camera, lighting and software technologies have evolved, the newer technology has been easily incorporated into the MACH10 Pro without requiring any major physical hardware updates.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick, Md. Today, on July 1, Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley Company (Crowley), a global award-winning digitization solutions company, announces the official release of the Mekel MACH10 Pro Production Microfilm Scanner.
— Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley Company
“I am proud to say,” says Crowley, “that the Mekel scanner base design has remained essentially unchanged for four decades. As camera, lighting and software technologies have evolved, the newer technology has been easily incorporated into the MACH10 Pro without requiring any major physical hardware updates. I believe this speaks to the quality and foresight of the original engineers, several of whom are still with us today.”
He continues, “The MACH10 Pro is now two times faster and a product that has proven itself again and again among those tasked with digitizing large quantities of records on microform, including our own conversion services division. The scanner has proven its 24/7 ability to provide consistency, quality and robustness all day, every day, across multiple shifts.”
World Leader in Microform
In 1987, Mekel Technology was the first company in the world to design, manufacture and market a production-level microfilm scanner. Mekel Technology was purchased by Crowley in 2003. Today, Mekel Technology continues to be the world leader in microform digitization hardware and software.
Mekel Technology scanners are trusted and utilized in service bureaus, libraries with large public and private collections, archives, utilities, financial institutions, engineering firms, government offices, courts and many other record-keeping organizations worldwide.
MACH10 Pro Production Film Scanner Features
With the best technology available, the MACH10 Pro is the perfect blend of precision, speed, robustness and simplicity. All MACH-Series scanners come with the revolutionary Quantum software suite, which ensures the best possible image quality and eliminates the need for rescans.
Highlighted key features include:
• New! Increased Speed: Two times faster than previous models at all resolutions.
• New! Precision Hardware: Highly refined precision lenses with 8- or 12-bit capture. Calibrated and focused LED light source.
• User-Friendly Operation: “Load and go” intuitive operation.
• Uninterrupted Productivity: 24/7 operation with minimal maintenance requirements.
• Versatile Film Handling: 16 mm and 35 mm microfilm capabilities. 1,000-foot roll film and 3M/ANSI/Ektamate cartridge handling as standard.
• Comprehensive Digital Conversion: Digital conversion to most electronic imaging formats including text-searchable PDF and archival formats.
• Reliable Image Capture: Accurate image capture from microfilm in varying states of decomposition. 100% accurate image capture on first pass – no reloads necessary.
The Crowley Company is demonstrating the MACH10 Pro Production Microfilm Scanner at various trade shows in 2024 starting with its debut at the American Library Association (ALA) Conference this past weekend in San Diego, California. You can still experience it today (during the last day of the show), July 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT. It will also be featured at the following trade shows during the rest of this year:
• July 12-15: National Association of Counties (NACo), Tampa, Florida
• July 16-19: National Association of Government Archives and Records Administration (NAGARA), Atlanta, Georgia
• October 14-16: ARMA InfoCon, Houston, Texas
For more information on the Mekel MACH10 Pro, visit the product page on The Crowley Company website or request a free demo for a future date.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
Amanda Carrillo
The Crowley Company
+1 240-215-0224
