Get Online NOLA Wins National Award for Website Redesign
New Orleans, LA-based website design company wins Netty Award for Design Concept for their new website.
Our team poured our hearts into making this website reflect our brand and our hometown of New Orleans.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Online NOLA has received a national award for “Best Web Design Concept” for their newly launched website. The woman-owned web design and digital marketing firm completely revamped its website in honor of a decade in business.
— Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLA
The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across multiple categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners. Recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field.
The winning entry, www.getonlinenola.com was recognized for its unique design concept. As a New Orleans-based firm with a global clientele, the agency wanted its website to embody the vibrancy of its hometown. The design incorporates luminous fonts and a glittering aesthetic to defy the conventional representations of New Orleans. Instead, the website is a loving nod to the iconic sparkle and famous creative culture of New Orleans.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Netty Awards for our new website. Our team poured our hearts into making this website reflect our brand and our hometown of New Orleans. This award validates our hard work and dedication, and I couldn't be more proud of how our new website shines," said Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLA.
For more information about Get Online NOLA and their award-winning website visit www.getonlinenola.com.
About the Netty Awards: Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.
About Get Online NOLA: Get Online NOLA was founded with a passion for New Orleans and a commitment to supporting the unique businesses that make the city thrive. Specializing in bringing companies online and building powerful digital presences, Get Online NOLA is dedicated to empowering businesses in the digital age.
