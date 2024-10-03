Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,713 in the last 365 days.

KV Workspace Unveils New Showroom in Downtown New Orleans

Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace sitting next to Marie Richoux Business Development Lead in the new KV Workspace office and showroom in New Orleans.

Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace, with Marie Richoux Business Development Lead.

A striking bookshelf, comfortable chairs and worktable, lounge seat, warm lighting and storage found in the KV Workspace new office and Showroom in New Orleans.

The new showroom for KV Workspace in Downtown New Orleans

A beautiful waiting room with comfortable couches, friendly atmosphere, and pops of color. KV Workspace new office and showroom in New Orleans.

Enter into the new office and showroom for KV Workspace in New Orleans.

Explore the Next Level of Corporate Office Furniture, Space Design, and Workspace Planning Services at KV Workspace’s New Office.

We are so proud of the new space we’ve created... Our goal is to create spaces that support the people who work, live, and play in the places we provide.”
— Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KV Workspace, a woman-owned commercial furniture dealer and design firm, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new office and showroom in New Orleans’ thriving downtown district. Located on the first floor of 612 Andrew Higgins Blvd, the space showcases KV Workspace’s thoughtfully designed and functional commercial environments. They have been supplying corporate office furniture for over two decades. As the authorized Haworth dealer in Louisiana, KV Workspace creates innovative workspaces for various industries including corporate, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality.

“We are so proud of the new space we’ve created,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace. “This office was a whole-team effort! We are excited to welcome people into our New Orleans office and showcase how we can help transform their environments. Our goal is to create spaces that support the people who work, live, and play in the places we provide.”

The new office features a range of corporate office furniture from KV Workspace’s preferred manufacturers, including Haworth, Capellini, and Cassina, and is now open for tours. Companies interested in exploring innovative furniture solutions can reach out to KV Workspace for more information or to schedule a tour.

With over 20 years of experience, KV Workspace is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals through design solutions that enhance productivity, promote well-being, and provide a seamless work experience.

About KV Workspace:
KV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial spaces focusing on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and Licensed Contractor for the state of Louisiana, KV workspace helps Louisiana businesses create spaces that work.

Visit the new space:
KV Workspace
612 Andrew Higgins Blvd
1st Floor, Suite 1002 A
New Orleans, LA 70130

Allison Schmidt
Get Online NOLA
+1 5044821096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KV Workspace Unveils New Showroom in Downtown New Orleans

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more