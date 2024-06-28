Work to begin on US 30 in Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will begin work on US Highway 30 in Pine Bluffs on Monday, weather permitting.

The project will take place between Parson Street and the Wyoming/Nebraska state line, between mile markers 401-403.

Work will include a mill and overlay, box culvert replacement, and a new railroad crossing at Butler Avenue. There will be a signed detour in place from 3rd Street to Market Street while culvert work takes place. See detour below. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is anticipated to be completed by this fall.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.