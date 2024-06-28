Wanted posters for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid bring $12,500 at Holabird's 4-day auction, June 6-9 in Reno, Nev.

Wanted posters included a collection that included two of the three different original Pinkerton wanted posters/circulars for the outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid ($12,500).

Original ferrotype photograph of eight of the founding members of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee and the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society (the Underground Railroad) ($6,875).

Cabinet card with a photo of a senior Chief Sitting Bull, the image crisp with good contrast, the back of the card reading, “compliments of Mary Moore”, possibly the famous actress ($3,250).

Items from the days of mourning following Lincoln’s assassination, including a black mourning ribbon with “P.S. Lincoln” stamped in silver, and a White House pass to the funeral ($4,500).