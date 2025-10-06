Stevens Auction Company's Premier Autumn Auction, October 18th, features 400 lots from private estates and collections

Steinway & Sons square grand piano in richly grained rosewood, serial #55083, dating to 1885, showcases the elegance of 19th century American piano making. Estimate: $1,000-$8,000. Tiffany & Co. finely carved rosewood Chippendale style musical library clock, surmounted by a pagoda-form top with carved finials and foliate detail, on paw feet. Estimate: $10,000-$25,000. Victorian Rococo Revival étagère (or display cabinet) in laminated rosewood, boldly stamped on the reverse, “From T. Brooks Cabinet & Upholstery Warehouse”. Estimate: $4,000-$25,000. Stunning early 20th-century "Peony" table lamp attributed to Unique Art Glass & Lighting Company with a domed shade executed in richly colored leaded glass. Estimate: $6,000-$18,000. Circa 1840 classical richly grained mahogany tester bed, the boldly stepped canopy supported by four massive turned columnar posts set on square plinth bases. Estimate: $5,000-$15,000.

ABERDEEN, MS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Tiffany & Company musical library clock , a rare Baltimore Pillar (or “Mint Julep”) cabinet , a monumental classical carved tester bed and a Thomas Brooks signed étagère are a few of the expected top lots is Stevens Auction Company’s Premier Autumn Auction slated for Saturday, October 18th, online and live in the Stevens gallery located at 129 East Commerce Street in Aberdeen. The sale will get underway promptly at 10am Central Time.Offered will be approximately 400 lots of 19th century American and European furniture, Southern decorative arts, fine art (oil paintings and prints), clocks and timepieces, Tiffany and period lighting, Persian rugs and textiles, porcelain and decorative accessories and estate jewelry items, mostly from private collections across the South but also consigned from historic estates in Memphis, Tenn. (the Hunt-Phelan Mansion in Memphis in particular), as well as Alabama.“This auction showcases some of the best 19th century furniture and decorative arts we’ve handled in recent years, highlighted by the return of fine jewelry,” said Jace Ferraez, the new owner of Stevens Auction Company, taking the reins from founder Dwight Stevens. “The market for quality period antiques remains resilient, with buyers nationwide and abroad seeking standout pieces. We’re proud to present an auction that bridges fine treasures with fresh-to-market finds.”Mr. Ferraez is no newcomer to Stevens Auction Company. He has worked with Dwight Stevens extensively over the years, in a variety of capacities. The opportunity to acquire the business only presented itself because Mr. Stevens was elected mayor of Aberdeen and there simply wasn’t enough time in the day to run a business and a city government, too. He will remain on, however, as the general manager and auctioneer for the business he built so successfully over the years.The Tiffany & Co. finely carved rosewood Chippendale style musical library clock (or table clock) is surmounted by a pagoda-form top with carved finials and foliate detail, resting on paw feet. The high-grade triple chain fusée movement by the Elliot Clock Co. (London) powers an 8-bell and 5-going musical chiming system with an 8-day duration. The richly engraved silvered dial is signed "Tiffany & Co., New York." The clock carries an estimate of $10,000-$25,000.The magnificent Victorian Rococo Revival étagère (or display cabinet) in laminated rosewood is boldly stamped on the reverse, “From T. Brooks Cabinet & Upholstery Warehouse, 454 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.” It features an arched crest with pierced scrollwork and turned finials, centered by a carved shell. Stamped Thomas Brooks pieces are highly sought after, placing this among the finest American Rococo Revival furniture forms. It should bring $4,000-$25,000.The circa 1840 classical tester bed is made from richly grained mahogany. The boldly stepped canopy is supported by four massive turned columnar posts set on square plinth bases, with a shaped headboard showing dramatic mahogany figuring. Beds of this size and quality are rarely offered and were often the centerpiece of antebellum Southern homes, likely produced by a prominent New Orleans or Mississippi River Valley cabinetmaker. Estimate: $5,000-$15,000.The rare, mid-19th century Baltimore Pillar (or “Mint Julep”) cabinet is constructed of richly figured mahogany with bold veneers and fitted with a heavy black marble top with dramatic gold veining, creating a striking contrast with the warm wood below. The case rises on a plinth base with rounded corners and supports a central pedestal-form body framed with Gothic-inspired paneling and recessed arches, a hallmark of Baltimore craftsmanship. Estimate: $1,000-$8,000.An 19th-century American Renaissance Revival Rosewood dresser attributed to J & J Meeks features a towering arched mirror framed by elaborate openwork scroll and foliate carvings. The dresser is topped with its original white marble slab, adding contrast to the Rosewood. Standing well over eight feet tall, this piece represents the height of Victorian craftsmanship and would make a commanding centerpiece in any collection or interior. It should realize $1,000-$3,500.An exceptional and rare quarter-sawn oak china cabinet by RJ Horner in the Cupid (Cherub) pattern has an elaborate crest that features finely carved putti among acanthus scrolls, above a bowed glass door flanked by carved pilasters, all raised on carved paw feet. The interior is fitted with glass shelving. The Cupid design is one of Horner’s most sought-after motifs and seldom appears on the market, making this a highly collectible example. Estimate: $5,000-$30,000.A stunning early 20th-century leaded glass "Peony" table lamp attributed to the Unique Art Glass & Lighting Company features a domed shade executed in richly colored leaded glass, depicting a profusion of pink and lavender peonies amid green foliage, accented by sky-blue ground panels. A fine period example of Unique Lighting’s craftsmanship, paralleling the artistry of Tiffany Studios, yet distinctive in its floral motifs and construction details. Estimate: $6,000-$18,000.A Steinway & Sons square grand piano in richly grained rosewood, serial number 55083, dating to 1885, showcases the elegance of 19th century American piano making, with elaborately carved cabriole legs and an intricately cutout music rack. The piano is in playing condition and was recently tuned. Square grands of this scale and quality are rare, and Steinway examples are among the most desirable for collectors, decorators, and musicians. Estimate: $1,000-$8,000.A late 19th century Aesthetic Movement ebonized cabinet attributed to Kimball and Cabus is highlighted with painted decoration and elaborate brass strapwork mounts. The case is surmounted by a pierced gallery and sits on bracket feet. The piece is 60 inches tall by 43 inches wide. With its bold contrast of ebonized ground and painted accents, this cabinet reflects the Anglo-Japanese and Aesthetic style popular in the late Victorian period. Estimate: $700-$2,500.A dramatic maritime oil painting on board depicting ships in turbulent waters near a coastal lighthouse is signed and dated 1865 lower right “Japy 65”, with further inscription on the reverse reading “Japy Louis Hine 1840–1910.” Executed with bold brushwork and atmospheric tones, this work reflects the 19th-century European Romantic seascape tradition. Japy's paintings enjoy global recognition, including a record $66,000 at Sotheby's New York. Estimate: $2,000-$8,000.Internet bidding will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com, as well as the newly redesigned Stevens Auction Company website ( www.StevensAuction.com ). Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A preview will be held in the Stevens Auction Company gallery in Aberdeen on Friday, October 17th, from 10 am to 5 pm Central Time.Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Premier Autumn Auction slated for October 18th, please visit www.stevensauction.com # # # #

