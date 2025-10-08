Nye & Company's online Chic and Antique Auction, October 22-23, features traditional and modern fine and decorative arts

Brown ink and wash painting by Biagio Pupini (1511-1575), titled Two Groups of Figures. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000 Oil on canvas abstract Parisian scene by Paul Kleinschmidt (1883-1949). Estimate: $60,000-$90,000 Oil on canvas still life painting by Leopold Gottlieb (1883-1934). Estimate: $40,000-$60,000 The "D-Day" George III Style Dining Table, late 19th/early 20th century. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Group of ten Jonathan Sainsbury Klismos dining chairs, 20th century. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

With competitive estimates and a diverse offering, the Chic and Antique auction continues Nye & Co.’s tradition of combining accessibility with excellence.

The sale includes an exceptional group of Old Master drawings, including works by Biagio Pupini (active early 16th century) and Donato Creti (1671-1749).” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nye & Company Auctioneers’ upcoming Chic and Antique Auction, a two-day sale scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, October 22–23, is a highly anticipated event offering a compelling mix of traditional and modern fine and decorative arts, offering collectors and design enthusiasts with a curated array of unique, historically significant works.The sale includes an exceptional group of Old Master drawings, including works by Biagio Pupini (active early 16th century) and Donato Creti (1671-1749), offering collectors a rare opportunity to acquire high-caliber works at accessible estimates in the low to mid-thousands.Pupini was a Bolognese painter closely associated with the High Renaissance. A student of Francesco Francia, Pupini’s work is characterized by refined draftsmanship and religious themes, with compositions often infused with grace and clarity.Creti was a leading figure in the Bolognese School and is known for his delicate handling of form and neoclassical sensibility. His drawings are highly sought after for their precision and elegant balance between Baroque drama and Enlightenment restraint.The fine art selection continues with standout modernist works, including Paul Kleinschmidt (1883–1949), represented in the sale with an abstract view of a Parisian street scene estimated at $60,000–$90,000. Kleinschmidt was a German painter known for his expressive urban imagery and bold forms. A protégé of Lovis Corinth, his work bridges Expressionism and New Objectivity.Leopold Gottlieb (1883–1934), a Polish-Jewish artist associated with the École de Paris, is featured with a striking figural still life estimated at $40,000–$60,000. Gottlieb’s work blends Symbolist themes with modernist aesthetics, often exploring spiritual and poetic subjects through rich color and stylized forms.For traditionalists, the sale also features a fine portrait by Thomas Sully (1783–1872) of Abraham Kintzing, estimated at $10,000–$20,000. Sully, one of 19th-century America’s most celebrated portraitists, captured the likenesses of presidents and prominent figures. Kintzing, a well-known Philadelphia silversmith and merchant, was an influential member of early American society, and this painting offers not just aesthetic value but historical significance.Furniture highlights include historic to Mid-Century icons. Among the most historically resonant offerings is the D-Day Dining Table, a piece of remarkable provenance and gravitas. Formerly in the collection of Ralph Carpenter of Newport, Rhode Island, the table stands as a rare piece of World Wat II history intertwined with exceptional craftsmanship. An inset silver plaque reads:“This table was in constant use October 1943 to May 1944 for the deliberations of General Eisenhower, Allied Commander-in-Chief and his staff, who were then planning the victorious Allied advance in Germany. It was also used by General Marshall and Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army when plans for ‘D’ Day were put into direction whilst staying at Stanwell House, England. May to June 1944.”The auction also features an impressive selection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, including a Vladimir Kagan oak and Lucite roll-top desk; a Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller molded plywood folding screen; a pair of Harvey Probber club chairs; and a pair of Arne Jacobsen swan chairs. These iconic designs reflect the refined simplicity and functional elegance that defined mid-20th-century interiors.Returning to more traditional craftsmanship, the sale includes American and European 18th and 19th century furniture, including painted fancy chairs; a Connecticut Chippendale cherrywood chest of drawers; and period mirrors and décor such as a Chinese export Fitzhugh orange service.Rounding out the auction is a strong selection of silver flatware and hollowware, including services in Whiting’s Lily of the Valley, Radiant, and Violet patterns. Collectors of folk art and ceramics will find a charming array of Royal Doulton pottery, decorative accessories, and unique works that reflect both Americana and European traditions.The auction will be conducted live online on multiple platforms, including the Nye & Company website ( www.NyeandCompany.com ), LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, Drouot.com, and Bidspirit.com. It will also be livestreamed in real time, allowing for global participation. Bidders may also leave absentee bids or participate via phone, at (973) 984-6900.An in-person preview will be held at Nye & Company’s gallery located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Monday, October 13th, thru Friday, October 17th, from 10am-4pm, and Monday, October 20th, thru Wednesday, October 22nd, also from 10-4. All times are Eastern.With competitive estimates and a diverse offering of fine and decorative arts, the Chic and Antique Auction continues Nye & Company’s tradition of combining accessibility with excellence. All items are available for preview online, and interested bidders are encouraged to register early on their preferred platform. For inquiries or condition reports, please contact the gallery at info@nyeandcompany.com or call (973) 984-6900.Nye & Company Auctioneers is a trusted leader in the world of fine and decorative arts, based in Bloomfield, New Jersey. With a reputation for integrity, transparency, and expertise, the firm offers a full range of services to private collectors, estates, and institutions. To learn more, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The company is also on Instagram & Facebook @nyeandcompany.# # # #

