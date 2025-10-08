Miller & Miller's online-only auction on October 25th features cartridge boards, sporting collectibles, other items

Canadian circa 1897 Victoria Co. Rifle Association shooting trophy, won by Capt. J.A. Williamson, presented by Sir Sam Hughes (1853-1921). Estimate: CA$1,100-$1,200. British 1880s-era Kynoch Military & Sporting Ammunition cartridge display board, framed behind glass, the cartridges held onto the backing via bound wire. Estimate: CA$5,500-$6,500. Canadian. C. 1943. Canadian Kodak Company Mk. IX prismatic compass. serial #9345C. Marked “CKC/C” for the Canadian Kodak Company. Estimate: CA$225-$325. Circa 1942. WW2 British / Canadian military issue Waltham pocket watch, serial number 11224 on reverse. Nine jewels. Issued to Canadian snipers during WWII. Estimate: CA$350-$450. Circa 1970 Winchester Ball Powder store display, made from wood and paperboard, measuring 22 inches by 20 ½ inches, with double shelves. Containers are empty. Estimate: CA$450-$550.

The sale has 216 lots. Headlining the event is the outstanding longtime collection of Lorenz Werkmeister.

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An online-only Historic, Collector & Sporting auction featuring the longtime collection of Lorenz Werkmeister is planned for Saturday, October 25th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. , starting promptly at 9am Eastern time. The sale is packed with 216 lots.“This highly anticipated sale features a diverse assortment of antique, collector and military firearms including an array of accessories and advertising,” said Paul Matheson, Consignment Director for the auction, adding, “Lorenz Werkmeister was a passionate and detail-oriented collector with a focus on historic military rifles. His outstanding collection is the headliner.”Other offerings encompass a wonderful variety of fine sporting arms, antique cased pistols, bicycle rifles, pocket pistols, antique cartridge pistols, trade muskets, reloading tools, flintlocks, shotguns, important Canadian military rifles, historic sniper rifles, and documented Colt revolvers. “This sale is not to be missed,” Matheson said. “Collectors, mark your calendars.”The sale’s expected top achiever is lot #45 – an exquisite cased and engraved James Purdey & Sons (British) double-barrel SxS hammerless 12 bore shotgun. Factory records indicate the shotgun was manufactured in November 1927 and was custom-built for a Mr. J. Hargreaves. The wood stock is spectacular, with lovely figuring, and the bores are excellent. Mechanically it’s excellent and measures 35 inches long with 30-inch twin barrels. Estimate: $35,000-$45,000.All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.Lot #73 is a documented, cased and inscribed Colt Model 1851 Navy revolver presented to Lt. Alfred E. Rykert of the Prince of Wales’ Royal Canadian Regiment. The circa 1855, .36 caliber, six-shot percussion revolver has an octagonal barrel, walnut grips, a blued and color cased hardened finish and a factory silver plate on the trigger guard and backstrap. The bore is good, with strong rifling, and the case is fine, with all the dividers intact. Estimate: $16,000-$20,000.Lot # 98 is a Canadian Small Arms Limited / Long Branch Lee-Enfield No. 4 sniper rifle in a transit chest, in unissued condition. The weapon, dated 1945, was manufactured at S.A.L.’s Long Branch factory as part of the 90L series of sniper rifles, of which around 1,588 were produced between 1942-1946. It boasts all correct Canadian sniper markings and is all matching. The 41-inch-long rifle has a 25-inch barrel. Scope optics are crisp and clear. Estimate: $16,000-$18,500.Lot #15 is a Lower Canada .36 caliber Colt London Model 1851 Navy percussion revolver, a very scarce Lower Canada (Quebec) issued example and marked indicating St. Andrews Troop, pistol #44 of only around 53 received. Lower Canada received approximately 255 Colt London Model 1851 Navy revolvers across all units. The rifle has Colt patent markings, a cylinder scene and London proofs. It’s mechanically good and the bore is very good. Estimate: $9,500-$12,500.Lot #44 is a British Holland and Holland converted No. 4 Mk I* (T) Lee-Enfield sniper rifle, in a matching transit chest. The .303 British caliber, No. 32 Mk. 3 scope rifle was manufactured by BSA Shirley (M47C) and converted by Holland and Holland in 1944. It has all correct sniper markings and the rifle itself is all matching, including the receiver, bolt, forend and magazine. The scope also matches. The good transit chest has the original labels. Estimate: $9,000-$12,500.Lot #124 is an American circa 1880-1882 J.M. Marlin 6 ½ Rigby off-hand mid-range target rifle. The .38-.55 caliber, single-shot rifle with breech loading action has a factory engraving that depicts game scenes plus scrollwork. The rifle’s pattern is often referred to as “extra-grade” in collecting circles. The nickel finish on the butt is strong, the stock checkering is excellent with a nicely figured stock, the bore is excellent and it’s mechanically fine. Estimate: $8,500-$12,000.Lot #141 is a Colt London Model 1851 Navy percussion revolver, a rare example with markings indicating the Lower Canada 1st Quebec Troop, pistol #25. All numbers on the .36 caliber gun are matching, to include the receiver, barrel, trigger guard, backstrap, wedge, loading lever and cylinder. The grips are very good, with clear Lower Canada unit markings. The bore is good, with light pitting and staining, and the weapon is mechanically sound. Estimate: $9,500-$12,500.Lot #72 is a British 1880s-era Kynoch Military & Sporting Ammunition cartridge display board, framed behind glass, with the cartridges held onto the backing via bound wire. Measuring 26 inches by 22 inches, this is a seldom seen Kynoch cartridge board with historic Canadian business provenance. It was once mounted at the front counter of G.S. Pinder Gun & Locksmith (later renamed to Pinder Sporting Goods in St. Catherines, Ontario). Estimate: $5,500-$6,500.Also up for bid will be an outstanding New Brunswick Militia Brown Bess, a selection of Ross rifles (including an Mk. 1* (1 Star), a shooting trophy presented to the eccentric historic Canadian figure Sir Sam Hughes, a Sharps “Old Reliable” Borchardt’s Patent M1878 panel side long rifle, a fine Ruger No. 1 in .458 Winchester Magnum, an E. Remington & Sons No. 1 sporting rolling block rifle, a Joseph Manton Montreal .577 falling block rifle, and more.This is an online-only auction. This is an online-only auction. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on October 25th to watch the lots close in real time.Here is a link to the October 25th Firearms & Sporting Auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-ICD5EA/historic-collector-sporting-firearms-featuring-the-collection-of-lorenz-werkmeister Miller & Miller Auctions' calendar of upcoming online-only auctions includes the following:Oct. 9: Post-War Canadian Folk ArtOct. 11: Canadiana - Featuring the Louise & Late Robert Levesque CollectionOct. 11: Canadian Historical Pottery – Featuring the David & Karen Jacobi CollectionOct. 25: Historic, Collector & Sporting Firearms Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles.

