Maryland State Police Seeks Public’s Assistance Looking For Man Reported Missing In Prince George’s County

June 28, 2024

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a man reported missing earlier this week in Prince George’s County.

The missing person, Mark Raymond Mathias, 54, of Odenton, Maryland, was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Anne Arundel County. He is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap. He may have traveled to the BWI Marshall Airport and hotel district or surrounding areas.

Mathias’s truck, a white 2007 Chevy Silverado, was located at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of northbound Interstate 95 in the area of Brooklyn Bridge Road in Prince George’s County following a single-vehicle crash. No one was in the vehicle when troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on this case and/or Mathias’s whereabouts are asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Mark Raymond Mathias 2007 Chevy Silverado

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov