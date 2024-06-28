New Vice Chairperson Appointed to the Labour Relations Board

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2024

Carol Kraft has been appointed as the Vice-chair of the Labour Relations Board.

Ms. Kraft will replace outgoing Vice-chair Barbara Mysko who has served in this role since 2019.

"Ms. Kraft's extensive legal background and her broad experience in both the private and public sectors make her an excellent addition to the board," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "I also want to thank Ms. Mysko for her service as she has played an important role in ensuring impartial adjudication of labour relations matters for the province."

Kraft is a retired barrister and solicitor with extensive employment and labour experience. She received her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Saskatchewan and has built a distinguished career serving the private sector, Crown corporations and executive government through the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General. One of her many success stories is the role Kraft played at Saskatchewan Government Insurance in ensuring quality control of the No Fault Injury and Tort Insurance Programs throughout Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board is a quasi-judicial tribunal that adjudicates disputes under The Saskatchewan Employment Act and deals with applications for union certification or decertification. The board operates independently of government and is comprised of equal numbers of employee and employer representatives.

