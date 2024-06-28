JOINT STATEMENT: Burgum, Wrigley welcome U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Chevron doctrine

BISMARCK – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued a joint statement today applauding a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning the Chevron doctrine, which stemmed from a 1984 decision in Chevron vs. Natural Resources Defense Council that gave deference to federal agencies in interpreting laws passed by Congress and delegated to the agencies to administer.

“Today’s Supreme Court opinion marks the beginning of the end of federal overreach by unelected bureaucrats who stretch and twist the laws passed by Congress to advance their own misguided agendas, raising costs for consumers by wreaking havoc on our key industries including agriculture, energy and manufacturing,” Burgum and Wrigley said. “This is a major win for North Dakota and a huge boost to our efforts to push back against federal overreach, with more than 30 federal rules and regulations currently being challenged. The Supreme Court has appropriately tipped the scale away from unelected federal bureaucrats and back toward the people’s Congress while also restoring states’ rights, because no one cares more about the land, water and air in North Dakota than the people who live here.”