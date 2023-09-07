MyLand Earth Metaverse Meets Investors and partners at FamilyOffice Real Estate Investment Club West Coast Chapter Event
MyLand Earth Metaverse diligently builds its 3D/VR templates and platform SDK the advanced web3 tools for enterprises to establish their web3 Metaverse presenceSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand Earth Metaverse, the first-in-the-market 3D Metaverse on Web3, will exhibit at San Francisco Hyatt Regency Private Investor Deal Flow Expo hosted by the FamilyOffice Real Estate Investment Chain, West Coast Chapter. The MyLand Earth Team will meet investors and business partners across all industries from September 6 to 9, 2023.
“This Deal Flow Expo will focus on what will be the best long-term investment play in the developing digital world in today’s AI age.” Says Kevin McInerney, the Project Lead of MyLand.Earth Project Team. “Our specially built AI Engine is capable of service vertically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or large enterprises. This private AI database can support all divisions of companies and significantly increase productivity while preventing any regulatory violation of privacy concern or intellectual property loss.”
MyLand.Earth Platform Team is actively building a library of 3D templates for online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse scenes, with the option of matching to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map to render immersive experiences for customers and partners. Companies will also be able to implement their brand strategies to the virtual online users, young artists, and gaming community on web3.
MyLand Earth Platform is growing its user base and becoming the hub of business, entertainment, and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z/X and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse recently launched its treasure hunt game with its 3D digital Earth as the game scene. MyLand.Earth will launch more Metaverse games with gaming partners and community members to appeal to more online users and draw online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences.
Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse casino games. Throughout the platform and game developments, the Green-Earth and Plastic-Free themes will be rewarded. Donations will be designated toward the organizations and countries that took the worst hit from the loss of forestation and plastic pollution.
MyLand.Earth Platform will present NFT and Metaverse enthusiasts and conventional investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a fast-growing Metaverse, AI, and web3 market. Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the roadmap deliverables.
For information on MyLand.Earth investment opportunity and MyLand Project NFT pricing, Tokenomics, please visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact the MyLand.Earth Project Team at investors@myland.earth
MyLand Earth 3D Template - a Conference Room in Deep Space