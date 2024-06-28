FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 28, 2024

Retired Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tim Johnson celebrates District Court Re-Entry Project graduates

BALTIMORE, Md. – On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the District Court in Baltimore City celebrated the graduation of 16 people who successfully completed the District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP). Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore presided and founded the program, which now has nearly 250 graduates.

Judge Pastore founded the program in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration.

“I congratulate all of the graduates on their tremendous accomplishment. I also thank Judge Pastore, the program and justice partners, and the coordinators and case managers who administer this important program,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “The Re-Entry program is an opportunity for individuals to be connected to resources, support, and employment, while fostering accountability and a pathway to succeed.”

Through DCREP, a judge refers a defendant to one of 17 participating organizations that focus on preparing ex-offenders for the workforce. If the participant successfully completes the organization’s requirements, they receive an agreed-upon incentive. A judge may convert a supervised probation to an unsupervised probation, waive probation fees, or even end the defendant’s probation early. In addition, defendants who may have been sentenced to a minimal amount of jail time may have the chance to participate in the DCREP in lieu of jail time. The DCREP also has expanded to include pretrial services, which allow defendants awaiting trial the opportunity to acquire new skills and gain employment.

Tim Johnson, retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker, who played in the 2006-2007 season and was originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2001, served as the keynote speaker. He also played college football at Youngstown State and played for the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, and Calgary Stampeders during his career. Johnson is the CEO of the Head Impact Prevention Football League (HIP) for young athletes, which he founded in 2017 to offer a safer version of the game. He also created HIP MD, LLC in 2020, which produces anti-concussion brain gear. His message encouraged the graduates to keep pursuing their goals throughout life’s journey, to have hope and faith in their hearts, and to never give up.

“I am grateful to be here with the graduates today and share in this important moment with them,” said retired Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tim Johnson. “My success in life, and theirs, is all about positioning and being ready for new opportunities and challenges. Everything they are doing now is planting the seeds for their current and future success in life. It requires patience, faith, and putting in the work to continue on the right path and eventually realize dreams.”

Through the Re-Entry Project’s partnerships, participants have earned certifications in a variety of careers, including healthcare, hospitality, home improvement, culinary, cybersecurity, education, solar panel installation, lead paint removal, apartment maintenance, and electrical apprenticeships. One of the program’s main goals is to reduce recidivism by helping participants learn workforce skills.

