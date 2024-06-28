Grilling Safety a Priority this 4th of July and Summer

ILLINOIS, June 28 - Roughly one-fifth or 20% of grilling fires were caused by a grill that was not clean

Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to make sure they are following proper safety practices when using their grills this holiday weekend and throughout the rest of the summer. July is the peak month for grill fires followed by June, May and August.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), reports around 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. Gas grills contribute to a higher number of fires than charcoal grills. On average, 10,200 home fires are started by a grill each year. In 2017-2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 11,421 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues per year, including an average of 5,763 structure fires and 5,659 outside or unclassified fires. Of those reported grilling fires, roughly one-fifth or 20% were caused by a grill that was not clean. More than one-quarter of grill structure fires started on an exterior balcony or open porch. Eight percent began when an outside wall caught fire; 4% began with some type of structural member or framing. During the same period, an average of 22,155 patients per year went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Nearly half (10,342 or 47%) of the injuries were thermal burns, including both burns from fire and from contact with hot objects.

"Grilling hot dogs and hamburgers, or smoking your favorite meat is a popular way many celebrate the summer and the 4th of July. There are a lot of distraction when you have guests over making it even more important to ensure you are following safe grilling habits," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "Injuries such as burns can not only ruin your weekend, but they can also leave physical and mental scares that can last a lifetime."

The Office of the State Fire Marshal advises everyone to take these steps to help ensure a safe summer filled with everyone's favorite grilled foods:

Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

The grill should be placed away from the home or deck railing, and out from under eaves of your home and overhanging tree branches

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

Never leave your grill unattended

Always make sure gas grill lids are open before lighting it

Check the gas tank on your propane grills and hoses for leaks each time before using

If you smell gas while grilling, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department

Make sure charcoal grill coals are cool before disposing of them in a metal container

Always have a fire extinguisher, bucket of water or garden hose nearby or know where you can access one quickly

Bonfires, pit fires and campfires can also create fire safety dangers during the summer months. Campfires need to be built at least 25 feet way from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Make sure fires are allowed in the area that you are camping. Use of chimineas, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits need to be at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

For more information about grilling please visit the National Fire Protection Association's website at: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Grilling.