28 June 2024

149

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the leaders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

On June 27, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the senior adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Tatsuya Watanabe and the executive director of this company, Kenji Sanada.

Welcoming the guests, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the upcoming meetings during the current visit will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between the two states, especially trade and economic ties, wishing success to the negotiations.

As noted, Japan is a long-term strategic partner of Turkmenistan in the Asia-Pacific region. Our countries actively cooperate not only at the bilateral level, but also within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN.

It was emphasized that with the company “Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.” Over the years, a fruitful partnership has been established and several large projects have been implemented. Examples of this are the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe, the urea plant in Mary velayat, and the Kelyata cement plant.

Along with the work at full capacity of the commissioned facilities and taking into account Turkmenistan’s big plans for the production and processing of natural gas, new opportunities are emerging for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Expressing readiness to consider proposals from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on the further development of the bilateral partnership, Hero-Arkadag expressed confidence in the continuation of fruitful interaction.

The businessmen, in turn, emphasized the desire of the company they represented for long-term cooperation with our country, noting that Japanese business circles show great interest in the promising Turkmen market, where favorable conditions have been created for business promotion, and are ready to provide experience and the latest technological developments.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the businessmen for their contribution to the development of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.