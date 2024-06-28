28 June 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the company Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

On June 27, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the president of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. Bаek Jung-Wan.

Warmly welcoming the guest to the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, Hero-Arkadag expressed confidence that this visit would provide a good opportunity to discuss promising areas of cooperation.

As emphasized, the development of effective relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including the Republic of Korea, one of the developed countries of the world, is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy.

A new page in the history of interstate relations, by all accounts, was opened by the recent state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan, within the framework of which important agreements were reached and a solid package of documents was signed aimed at deepening the mutually beneficial partnership and enriching its content.

Implementing a comprehensive transformation strategy aimed at radical modernization and industrialization of the national economy, our country is relying on the introduction of advanced, innovative technologies and the best foreign experience.

It is no coincidence that new areas of cooperation became the subject of keen discussion at the Turkmen-Korean business forum, held in Ashgabat during the visit of the Korean leader with the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

The forum participants expressed mutual interest in intensifying the long-term partnership, identifying a number of promising areas for further joint work. These include oil and gas chemistry, energy, transport and communications complex and logistics, shipbuilding, industry, construction and infrastructure, agriculture, the introduction of innovative digital and environmentally friendly technologies, etc.

Along with the above-mentioned industries, Korean companies are showing particular interest in participating in the construction of a medical cluster in the smart city of Arkadag, the implementation of the Ashgabat City urban planning megaproject, as well as in the implementation of other projects of national and regional importance.

It was emphasized that in our country special attention is paid to the reliability of the facilities being built and their compliance with environmental standards. Great importance is attached to the introduction of the latest achievements of science and technology and the attraction of foreign capital. In this regard, fruitful cooperation between the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the head of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. wished each other good health, prosperity and great success in their activities, expressing confidence that the long-term mutually beneficial partnership will continue to develop successfully.