Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and Homer Hickam Launch New Partnership
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is proud to partner with award-winning author and former NASA Engineer Homer Hickam to bring you Oktober Sky Oktoberfest.MAXWELTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is proud to partner with Coalwood, West Virginia native, award-winning author, former NASA Engineer, and Philanthropist Homer Hickam to bring you Oktober Sky Oktoberfest.
Those of you who have had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Hickam can easily see his undying love for West Virginia and his determination to assist in a positive future for the youth of his beloved state. When approached several years ago by GVBC to make this partnership, Hickam quickly agreed to the partnership upon understanding that the idea of showcasing the pivotal craft beer industry of West Virginia that creates local jobs and local commerce was reciprocated by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. As a result of this partnership, a scholarship will be granted to one West Virginian high school student who will send them, all expenses paid, to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.
Join Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company at the taproom this Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 1-9 pm as they release their Collaboration with Homer Hickam, Oktober Sky Oktoberfest, with a special appearance by Homer Hickam! Doors open at 1 pm, and live music will begin at 3:30 pm with Building Rockets, who “love to push the boundaries of Appalachian Music.” West Virginia’s Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys will serenade you into the evening starting at 7 pm with their Bluegrass tunes, so bring your dancing shoes! Three options for food vendors will be available, including Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider’s Pop-up Kitchen, Angelo’s Italian Sausage, and Taco Spot Food Truck.
Oktober Sky Oktoberfest is a traditional German Marzen with an ABV of 5.9 % and an IBU of 21.9. Six-pack 12-ounce cans and drafts will be available at the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company Taproom. Cans will also be available statewide at select Go-Mart locations. The draft will also be available statewide, so follow GVBC on Facebook or Instagram for updates on where you can enjoy a pint.
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram