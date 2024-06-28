Beacon Wealth Consultants Named a 2024 Best Christian Workplace

Beacon Wealth is a 2024 Best Christian Workplace

Beacon Wealth Consultants, a faith-based wealth management and financial planning firm, is named a Best Christian Workplace for the second time.

I’m proud of our team’s unified pursuit of our company core values of love, excellence in execution, alignment, grit, and growth and how we live those values out in our work.” — Rick Laymon, CEO

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Wealth Consultants, a faith-based wealth management and financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Certified Best Christian Workplaces of 2024 by Best Christian Workplaces. This is Beacon Wealth Consultants second time pursuing certification, having previously been named a 2022 Best Christian Workplace.

“We are thrilled to be named a Certified Best Christian Workplace for a second time,” remarked Beacon Wealth Consultants’ CEO Rick Laymon. “What’s even more incredible is that, according to Best Christian Workplaces, our survey results put us in the top 2% of Christian workplaces in the nation. I’m proud of our team’s unified pursuit of our company core values of love, excellence in execution, alignment, grit, and growth and how we live those values out in our work.”

The certification begins with an Employee Engagement Survey backed with over 20 years of data and research, that follows the best Christian Workplaces FLOURISH model of eight drivers of a flourishing workplace culture: fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication. Following the survey, Best Christian Workplaces produces a report of the results and debriefs the company leadership about strengths and opportunities revealed in the results.

“For over 25 years, our company has sought to honor Christ in all we do. This drives how we serve our clients and why we focus exclusively on faith-based investing,” added Beacon Wealth Consultants’ President Cassandra Laymon. “It is really satisfying to know that our team feels valued, shares our company vision, and thinks Beacon Wealth Consultants is a great place to work.”

Since 2002, employees from more than 1,000 faith-based businesses, nonprofits, and churches have completed the Employee Engagement Survey to determine the health of their workplace cultures. Beacon Wealth Consultants is grateful for the valuable organizational insight provided by the survey and is delighted to be certified as a Best Christian Workplace.

About Beacon Wealth Consultants

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded over 25 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices. An experienced investment committee and administrative team serves clients and advisors from the home office in Roanoke, Virginia. The company seeks to grow significantly in coming years by adding like-minded advisors and helping them redeem their client assets. Over the years the company has also expanded their services to offer faith-based 401(k) and 403(b) plans, managing institutional assets, and providing managed BRI portfolios through outside independent advisors.

For more information about Beacon Wealth Consultants, please visit www.beaconwealth.com or call (540) 345 – 3891.

About Best Christian Workplaces

We equip and inspire Christian leaders to build an engaged, flourishing workplace. We believe that Christian-led workplaces can set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world. Our proven three phase process of Discover, Build, and Grow takes the guesswork out of building a flourishing workplace culture. Best Christian Workplaces is organized as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and was founded in 2002. For more information, please visit www.workplaces.org.

Building dreams and preserving values through faith-based investing!