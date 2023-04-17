Hickory Advisor Kirk Hobart Obtains Certified Kingdom Advisor® Designation

Kirk Hobart, MBA, CFP®, CKA® Beacon Wealth Consultants

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Hobart, a Christian Wealth Advisor based in Hickory, NC, has earned the designation of Certified Kingdom Advisor® (CKA®). Kingdom Advisors, a membership community for financial professionals who specialize in serving the Christian market segment, has granted the CKA® designation. The CKA® is the gold-standard for professionals desiring to offer Christian financial advice.

Kirk Hobart is a Wealth Advisor with Beacon Wealth Consultants, providing faith-driven investing solutions for individuals and families, retirement plans, and nonprofits.

“The Kingdom Advisors certification process has been a wonderful opportunity to learn from Ron Blue and other industry leaders on how to integrate biblical wisdom into the advice I give to my clients,” says Hobart. “The concepts taught and wisdom shared through Scripture in the training have taught me to be content with my current financial circumstances, recognizing that all we have comes from God and He has called us to be wise stewards of those resources. My hope is that I will be better equipped to help my clients experience contentment as they strive to be good stewards.”

With 25 years providing biblically responsible investing solutions, Beacon Wealth Consultants is one of the most experienced firms in the faith-based investing niche. The company is known for its refined, discernment-based screening process that strikes a balance between honoring faith values and adhering to fiduciary standards.

Kingdom Advisors provides advocacy, training, and community for the Christian financial industry, granting the CKA® designation, and upholding it as the standard of excellence for biblical financial advice. Certified Kingdom Advisors® are set apart as financial professionals who have been rigorously trained to integrate faith into their work at a credentialed level.

Christian clients are discovering the worldview of their financial advisor is of critical importance. The Certified Kingdom Advisor® provides a principled class of Christian financial advisors who have been trained in biblical financial advice. A CKA® desires to assist clients in their Christian values with their financial decisions.

“We’ve seen a rapidly increasing demand for professionals who specialize in the planning differentiators that exist when you apply a biblical worldview to financial decisions, whether for financial or estate planning purposes. People of all income levels are searching for the holistic view that sees their finances through the lens of 2,000+ Bible verses on money,” commented Rob West, President of Kingdom Advisors.

The Certified Kingdom Advisor® must have certain approved degrees or certifications-such as the CPA or CFP® or 10 years of experience in their designated field. Kingdom Advisors also asks for three letters of reference, one of which must come from a church leader. Candidates show commitment to biblical stewardship and Christian values, including charitable giving, by signing a statement of personal stewardship. Once certified, CKA® designees must maintain membership with Kingdom Advisors and take ten hours of continuing education annually.

About Beacon Wealth Consultants

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 25 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices. An experienced investment committee and administrative team serves clients and advisors from the home office in Roanoke, Virginia. The company seeks to grow significantly in coming years by adding like-minded advisors and helping them redeem their client assets. Over the years the company has also expanded their services to offer faith-based 401(k) and 403(b) plans, managing institutional assets, and providing managed BRI portfolios through outside independent advisors.

For more information about Beacon Wealth Consultants, please visit www.beaconwealth.com or contact Kirk Hobart at (828) 308-5665.