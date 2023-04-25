Beacon Wealth Consultants Announces Relationship with CFD Investments to Provide Faith-based Investing Portfolios

Beacon Wealth Consultants LightPoint Portfolio Solutions Cassandra Laymon, MBA, CFP®, CKA®, CPFA

Experienced investment manager's faith-based, biblically responsible investing options now available to CFD financial advisors.

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Wealth Consultants, a wealth management and asset manager committed to biblically responsible investing for over 25 years, is pleased to announce a new relationship with CFD Investments, Inc. The relationship allows CFD advisors to use the faith-based LightPoint™ Portfolios with their clients.

LightPoint™ Portfolios includes mutual fund/ETF strategies featuring five turnkey, fully asset-allocated risk-based portfolios as well as Select Equity strategies which include individual stocks. The strategies are not tied to any proprietary funds, allowing freedom to select from a wide range of funds and fund managers. LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and recently won the 2022 Best GIPS® Policies and Procedures Contest.

“We are delighted with our relationship with CFD Investments,” remarked Beacon Wealth Consultants’ President Cassandra Laymon. “We’ve known Brent Owens and the CFD team for many years so we are pleased to be able to partner with them to provide CFD advisors with more faith-based investment options for their clients.”

With 25 years providing biblically responsible investing solutions, Beacon Wealth Consultants is one of the most experienced firms in the faith-based investing niche. The company is known for its refined, discernment-based screening process that strikes a balance between honoring faith values and adhering to fiduciary standards. This “discernment approach to screening” seeks to exclude companies involved in negative business activities and to identify those companies that are creating positive value and blessing in the world without sacrificing risk-adjusted returns.

The company also offers faith-based 401(k) and 403(b) solutions for Christian-owned businesses and ministries through its Kingdom(k) and Kingdom(b) retirement plans.

“I believe CFD advisors will appreciate our thoughtful approach to screening and how we balance that with our fiduciary duty,” said Beacon Wealth Consultants’ Chief Investment Officer Hillary Sunderland. “Advisors may also appreciate having non-proprietary faith-based investment strategies that allow for a wide range of funds and fund managers.”

LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions are now available to all advisors on the CFD platform. Interested advisors can visit www.lightpointportfoliosolutions.com/cfd/ for more information. Beacon Wealth Consultants will also be attending CFD’s 2023 Spring and Fall conferences to share more about LightPoint™ Portfolios.

About Beacon Wealth Consultants

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 25 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices. An experienced investment committee and administrative team serves clients and advisors from the home office in Roanoke, Virginia. The company seeks to grow significantly in coming years by adding like-minded advisors and helping them redeem their client assets. Over the years the company has also expanded their services to offer faith-based 401(k) and 403(b) plans, managing institutional assets, and providing managed BRI portfolios through outside independent advisors.

For more information about Beacon Wealth Consultants, please visit www.beaconwealth.com or call 540-345-3891.

About LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions

LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions is a division of Beacon Wealth Consultants, Inc., a Roanoke, VA based investment advisor registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Beacon Wealth Consultants has been committed to faith-based investing for over 25 years and serves individual clients, corporate retirement plans, church retirement plans, and Christian financial advisors. For additional information, please visit www.beaconwealth.com or www.lightpointportfoliosolutions.com.

LightPoint Portfolio Solutions™ claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein. To obtain GIPS® standards compliant performance information for LightPoint™ strategies, please contact Hillary Sunderland at hillary@beaconwealth.com.

Financial Planning & Investment Advisory services offered through Beacon Wealth Consultants, Inc., an Investment Advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.