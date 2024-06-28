NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Business and Chancery Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

June 27, 2024

Nominees announced for Business and Chancery Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (June 27, 2024) – The Business and Chancery Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Business and Chancery Court. This position was created by the Legislature during the 2024 Legislative Session.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Michael Barnhill, Associate/Partner, Michael Best & Friedrich; David Billings, Shareholder/Partner, Fabian Van Cott; Jason Boren, Associate/Partner, Ballard Spahr LLP; Erin Byington, Executive Director, Utah Family Defenders Association; Rita Cornish, Judge, Second District Court; Mackenzie Hanks, Corporate Counsel, Intermountain Health; Jeffrey Makin, Senior Vice President, Sunrun Inc.

Written comments can be submitted to the Business and Chancery Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon July 8, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

