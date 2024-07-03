Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Offshore Oil Rig Worker Who Has Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might be Significant

"If your husband or dad was an offshore oil rig worker and he has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana, call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a current or former offshore oil rig worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they are a national law firm that specializes in financial compensation for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

Most workers like this underestimate their potential financial compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for an offshore oil rig worker might exceed a million dollars, and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

The group says, "Offshore oil rig workers would have had routine exposure to asbestos before the mid-1980s because most of the equipment-machinery on a rig probably contained or was insulated with asbestos. The types of offshore oil rig workers at risk for asbestos exposure include roustabouts, roughnecks, motormen, mechanics, and floorhands. It is vital a person like this who now has mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer has an extremely skilled law firm working on their compensation claim.

"If your husband or dad was an offshore oil rig worker and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. We are certain you will be very glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com