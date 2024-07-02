INDIGO Biosciences Releases Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR)
A New Sensitive, Time-Saving Assay for Preclinical Research of Metabolic Disorders and Cardiovascular DiseasesSTATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assays, announced today the launch of its latest G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) assay: the Human Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) Reporter Assay.
"INDIGO is very excited to introduce this assay," stated Jack Vandel Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "With the Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor playing a critical role in metabolic regulation and disease, our newest assay offers researchers an invaluable tool for exploring the functional interactions of compounds with GIPR, thereby aiding the development of novel therapeutics for metabolic disorders and cardiovascular diseases."
The Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) and the Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) are both integral to the regulation of insulin secretion, lipid metabolism, and gastrointestinal function. Together, GIPR and GLP-1R form a crucial part of the incretin system, which enhances insulin secretion in response to nutrient intake. INDIGO's GIPR Reporter Assay provides researchers with a robust platform to investigate GIPR activity, screen potential drug candidates, and accelerate drug discovery efforts targeting conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.
INDIGO's GIPR Reporter Assay is engineered with specialized reporter cells expressing functional Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptors, enabling sensitive and specific detection of GIPR activation or inhibition. Researchers can efficiently screen large compound libraries to identify GIPR agonists, antagonists, and modulators, thereby accelerating their drug discovery timeline.
"Our goal at INDIGO is to empower researchers with tools that help accelerate scientific discovery and thereby improve human health," added Vandel Heuvel. "We're excited to see the impact that our GIPR Reporter Assay will have on advancing research and therapeutic development for metabolic-related conditions. Understanding GIPR's interactions, especially in the context of the incretin system and along with our GLP-1R assay, can significantly enhance the development of more effective treatments."
INDIGO’s Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor Assay Kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, a reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.
What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments before assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.
INDIGO’s Human GIPR Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high-throughput screening applications. Additionally, researchers can take advantage of INDIGO's assay services for convenient and economical outsourcing of their GIPR-related studies.
For more information about INDIGO's GIPR Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com.
