'Crash Course' by Ricardo Jiménez Launches with Great Acclaim at La Cometa Gallery in Miami
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 26, La Cometa Gallery in Miami, Florida was buzzing with excitement as author Ricardo Jiménez celebrated the successful launch of his book "Crash Course". The event was attended by a full house of esteemed guests, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, founders, and TV personalities, making it a night to remember.
The most trending art place in the city, La Cometa Gallery, was the perfect venue for this special occasion. The red carpet was rolled out, and guests were treated to delicious cocktails as they mingled and networked with each other. The atmosphere was electric, and the anticipation for the Q&A session with Ricardo was palpable.
Ricardo Jiménez, a renowned tech investor, author and entrepreneur, shared his insights and experiences from writing "Crash Course" during the Q&A session hosted by award winner journalist Ismael Trivino. The book, which focuses on his personal journey, mental health and professional development as an entrepreneur, has received rave reviews from readers and critics alike. In 'Crash Course', Ricardo Jiménez recounts his personal startup failure so that other entrepreneurs and business founders may learn from his mistakes and personal insights as they chase their own business dreams.
The event was a testament to the impact the book has had on its readers and the entrepreneurial community. The successful book launch event was a result of the hard work and dedication of Ricardo Jiménez and his team. The support and attendance of esteemed guests further solidified the impact and relevance of "Crash Course" in today's society. The event was a celebration of personal and professional growth, and it was an honor to have such influential individuals come together to support Ricardo and his book.
"Crash Course" is now available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Simon & Schuster.
About The Author
Ricardo Jiménez is a Spanish-born writer, entrepreneur, and active angel investor. Since 2014, he has performed direct investments in over thirty tech projects, including the Ethereum token launch.In most recent years, his investment scope broadened into other industries and geographies, such as investing in a gold mine in Paraguay, a logistics company in Pakistan, and a financial solution for Gen Z in the Middle East.
Jiménez holds an MBA from Duke and is fluent in Spanish, English, and conversational Indonesian. He has traveled to eighty countries, visited the Seven Wonders of the World, spent six months at a meditation retreat in Uruguay, and he continues to spend several months every year in the Isha meditation center in Mexico. He enjoys kite surfing in Puerto Rico and motorbike riding the Texas back roads.
He is a founder supporter of Yo Elijo, a not-for-profit that supports children and families in socio-economic stress in Colombia in choosing a different path in their lives.
It's from his personal experiences in entrepreneurship, investing, travel, meditation, and personal growth that he writes—not with the intention to teach but to be a companion to founders in the noble yet often overwhelming pursuit of their dreams.
