Our Journey from Local Roots to National Success

Partha Sabniviss and Sara Parthasarathy in the Flavor Temptations kitchen

Transformative milestones and unprecedented growth

Flavor Temptations has hit significant milestones, gained national recognition, and experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years. Our journey to success took a pivotal turn last year when our curry potatoes dish secured a spot on the menu of the Los Angeles school district, the second-largest in the U.S. Now, every two weeks, students in that district get to enjoy our delicious curry potatoes as a part of their hot lunch option. In addition to L.A., our products are also featured in 20-30 school districts across California and in other parts of the country. Driven by a strong surge in demand for our products in California, we’re now on the lookout for co-packers to help us meet the growing demand.

With a strong presence established on the West Coast, we’re excited to expand our horizons eastward. This July, we’ll be participating in Annual National Conference, organized by the School Nutrition Association, in Boston. Our goal is to connect with school districts across the East Coast, bringing our delicious Indian food options to students in that region.

Not only did launching our business in Wisconsin help get off the ground, but the state’s central location makes it the perfect launch pad for helping us to reach both coasts quickly and efficiently. A testament to this growth was the amazing feature Flavor Temptations curry potatoes received in the fall 2023 issue of Food Network Magazine!

Wisconsin has also provided us with access to talented workers and students eager to learn about the food and beverage industry. For the first time ever, this year we were able to hire interns from local Wisconsin colleges. Their fresh perspectives and enthusiasm have been a great addition to our team.

While the past two years have been key to our growth, 2024 has been even more remarkable. Another highlight was our participation in the year-long Green Bay Packers Mentor/Protégé Program. This program pairs emerging Wisconsin businesses with established companies to provide mentorship, resources, and guidance. Graduating from this program in March was a proud moment for us. With invaluable support from Northwestern Mutual, we developed a robust marketing strategy. To top it off, we were honored as the comeback protégé of the year by the Green Bay Packers CEO.

The future looks bright for Flavor Temptations. We’ve surpassed last year’s revenue and are on track for even more growth as the year continues. As we continue to reach new milestones and bring our delicious meals to more people across the nation, we anticipate many more achievements and tasty moments ahead.