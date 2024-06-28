FDLE arrests Port St. Lucie woman for abortion petition fraud

For Immediate Release

June 28, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Donella Harriel, 46, of Port St. Lucie, for knowingly submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions for the abortion initiative, “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.” The arrest is the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS).



The investigation began after Harriel submitted 314 invalid abortion initiative petitions from different voter districts throughout Florida.



Harriel is charged with five felony counts of criminal use of personal identification information and five felony counts of knowingly signing another person’s name to secure ballot position.



Harriel turned herself in on June 6 and was booked into the Martin County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.



Since February, nine people have been charged with petition fraud following FDLE investigations, including four with fraud on the abortion initiative.



