Bulldog PR Honors Generation180 with Gold Award for National EV Pledge Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- National clean energy non-profit Generation180 has won gold in the Bulldog PR awards for best sustainability campaign for the National Going Electric Pledge, a cornerstone of Generation180’s Electrify Your Ride program. The Bulldog Awards are a prestigious set of U.S.-based awards that recognize outstanding public relations and corporate communications achievements.
The award-winning National Going Electric Pledge campaign featured a sweepstakes for a new Ford Electric F-150 Lightning (sign the pledge, enter to win!) between May 15 - September 30, 2023. The program's vision aimed to educate individuals about the benefits of driving electric, dispel myths, make EVs more accessible nationwide, and transform electric vehicle (EV) owners into advocates.
The Going Electric Pledge campaign goal of 100,000 pledges by September 30, 2023, resulted in more than 101,000 Americans pledging to make their next car electric. This outcome was achieved with partners Drive Electric USA (a cohort of Clean Cities Coalitions), EVHybridNoire, GreenLatinos, Resource Media, Reverb (Dave Matthews Band), Veloz, and Virginia Clean Cities.
The Pledge campaign was recognized by the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge in the category of Consumer Education and Support. As part of President Biden’s goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030, the White House highlighted commitments to support America’s historic transition to electric vehicles.
Generation180 Has Now Received Five Awards for Excellence in Communications
Generation180 has won four other awards for storytelling excellence, including Silver and Gold in the 3rd Annual Webby's Anthem Awards in the Sustainability, Environment, and Climate category. This year's Anthem Awards were selected from 2,000 submissions from 44 countries.
The Climate Comedy Cohort, an initiative to build a network of comedians using humor to inspire climate action won a Gold Anthem award for Special Projects. The program was co-created and directed by Generation180 and the Center for Media & Social Impact's GoodLaugh initiative at American University.
Generation180's Brighter Future: A Study on Solar in U.S. K-12 Schools Report won a Silver Anthem award for Best PR or Earned Media Campaign. The effort garnered significant media coverage, including a New York Times exclusive and a mention by President Bill Clinton in the Associated Press on how clean energy can be a climate solution that benefits schools.
Generation180 was also recognized by the 2024 AVA Digital Awards with a Gold AVA digital award for its new website and a Platinum AVA digital award in the digital advertising and video production categories for "Induction Stoves," a video created by Pratima Mani, a 2023 Climate Comedy Cohort fellow, comedian, and writer.
“Generation180 is honored to be recognized with these awards for our creative and strategic communications achievements,” said Kay Campbell, Senior Communications Director for Generation180. “Momentum for clean energy in our country is unstoppable–and more and more Americans are making clean energy choices each day. Generation180 will keep telling their inspiring stories and using creative ways to reach audiences about the power we all have to take action,” she added.
##
About Generation180
Generation180 is a national non-profit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. Momentum for clean energy and climate action is at a high point and growing, putting us on the verge of a cultural shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, healthier, more equitable future for everyone. Generation180 works to accelerate this shift by providing individuals with clear pathways to action and popularizing a new narrative of agency and hope.
Kay Campbell
The award-winning National Going Electric Pledge campaign featured a sweepstakes for a new Ford Electric F-150 Lightning (sign the pledge, enter to win!) between May 15 - September 30, 2023. The program's vision aimed to educate individuals about the benefits of driving electric, dispel myths, make EVs more accessible nationwide, and transform electric vehicle (EV) owners into advocates.
The Going Electric Pledge campaign goal of 100,000 pledges by September 30, 2023, resulted in more than 101,000 Americans pledging to make their next car electric. This outcome was achieved with partners Drive Electric USA (a cohort of Clean Cities Coalitions), EVHybridNoire, GreenLatinos, Resource Media, Reverb (Dave Matthews Band), Veloz, and Virginia Clean Cities.
The Pledge campaign was recognized by the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge in the category of Consumer Education and Support. As part of President Biden’s goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030, the White House highlighted commitments to support America’s historic transition to electric vehicles.
Generation180 Has Now Received Five Awards for Excellence in Communications
Generation180 has won four other awards for storytelling excellence, including Silver and Gold in the 3rd Annual Webby's Anthem Awards in the Sustainability, Environment, and Climate category. This year's Anthem Awards were selected from 2,000 submissions from 44 countries.
The Climate Comedy Cohort, an initiative to build a network of comedians using humor to inspire climate action won a Gold Anthem award for Special Projects. The program was co-created and directed by Generation180 and the Center for Media & Social Impact's GoodLaugh initiative at American University.
Generation180's Brighter Future: A Study on Solar in U.S. K-12 Schools Report won a Silver Anthem award for Best PR or Earned Media Campaign. The effort garnered significant media coverage, including a New York Times exclusive and a mention by President Bill Clinton in the Associated Press on how clean energy can be a climate solution that benefits schools.
Generation180 was also recognized by the 2024 AVA Digital Awards with a Gold AVA digital award for its new website and a Platinum AVA digital award in the digital advertising and video production categories for "Induction Stoves," a video created by Pratima Mani, a 2023 Climate Comedy Cohort fellow, comedian, and writer.
“Generation180 is honored to be recognized with these awards for our creative and strategic communications achievements,” said Kay Campbell, Senior Communications Director for Generation180. “Momentum for clean energy in our country is unstoppable–and more and more Americans are making clean energy choices each day. Generation180 will keep telling their inspiring stories and using creative ways to reach audiences about the power we all have to take action,” she added.
##
About Generation180
Generation180 is a national non-profit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. Momentum for clean energy and climate action is at a high point and growing, putting us on the verge of a cultural shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, healthier, more equitable future for everyone. Generation180 works to accelerate this shift by providing individuals with clear pathways to action and popularizing a new narrative of agency and hope.
Kay Campbell
Generation180
+1 434-987-2572
email us here