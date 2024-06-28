Triumph: CEO & Finance Prodigy, Jiazi Guo Named Mrs. North America 2024
Finance prodigy continues to inspire and lead, driving innovation and positive change in all her endeavors.
Guo's remarkable success, coupled with her pageant win, proves that women can excel in any arena, refusing to let outdated perceptions limit their potential in tech, finance, or leadership roles.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1infinity Ventures is thrilled to announce a significant milestone achieved by our General Partner, Jiazi Guo, who has recently been crowned Mrs. North America 2024. This prestigious title underscores the harmony of beauty and intelligence, showcasing that women can excel in any field, including venture capital.
Guo is a finance prodigy who began investing at the age of 16. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and has built a remarkable career in finance and investments. Throughout her career, Guo has worked with numerous organizations, including Tsingyuan Ventures, securities firms, investment banks, and hedge funds. She has also founded and served as CEO for multiple startups and has provided advisory services across various sectors. Her background in investment banking, trading, and hedge funds has equipped her with a unique perspective on business strategy and startup growth. After an impressive career, she retired at age 25, bringing extensive experience in the industry.
Realizing the enormous potential of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and web3, Guo reemerged with ETZ Soft. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ETZ Soft, a pioneering software development company known for its cutting-edge solutions and innovative products. Under her leadership, ETZ Soft has grown significantly, expanding its product line and entering new markets. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in the company's success, earning ETZ Soft a reputation for reliability and innovation in the tech industry.
In addition to her role at ETZ Soft, Guo is a General Partner at 1infinity Ventures, the first-ever global AI fund. The firm focuses on responsible AI while empowering revolutionary founders with capital, networks, and experience. As a General Partner, Guo brings her extensive knowledge and experience to the firm, contributing to the identification and support of promising startups. Her role in Silicon Sands Venture Studio involves providing strategic guidance, mentoring founders, and leveraging her network to help portfolio companies achieve their goals. Her success highlights the value of strong female leadership in the venture capital industry.
Guo's multifaceted talents were further highlighted when she was named Mrs. North America 2024. This title is a testament to her ability to balance beauty and intelligence, demonstrating that women can excel in diverse fields, including venture capital and technology. This achievement has brought additional recognition to her professional accomplishments and her role as a leader in the tech and venture capital industries.
Advancing gender equality in venture capital is not only ethically imperative but also a strategic business move. Research demonstrates that VC firms with a higher proportion of female investing partners make more successful investments, achieve higher fund returns, and experience more profitable exits.
Despite concerted efforts to increase gender diversity in the venture capital (VC) industry, significant gender disparities persist. Women currently represent only approximately 11% of investing partners at VC firms in the United States. Moreover, startups with at least one woman on the founding team receive only about 13% of venture capital funding. The share of VC funding allocated to all-female founders has stagnated at 2.4% over the past 30 years. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of U.S. VC firms lack a single female investing partner.
Guo's advocacy for gender diversity and her recent recognition as Mrs. North America 2024 exemplify her multifaceted talents and commitment to excellence. She continues to inspire and lead, driving innovation and positive change in all her endeavors.
