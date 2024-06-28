Indiana’s Best vie for 2024-2025 FFA leadership positions

INDIANAPOLIS (June 12, 2024) —Twelve Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA state officer for the upcoming year. After a week of engagement during the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention June 17-20 in West Lafayette, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

The candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, with the chosen candidates being announced on the final day of the convention, Thursday, June 20.

“Indiana FFA students represent our state so well, it is a pleasure to see so many students that strive for excellence,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I look forward to working with the seven individuals selected to lead Indiana FFA this next year.”

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 14,000 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

“There are so many well-qualified individuals vying to represent Indiana FFA on the state level,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “It will be a difficult task trying to choose just seven students to lead this state. I wish them all the best of luck on representing Indiana FFA.”

The 12 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates are:

Stephanie Berenda, South Newton FFA

Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA

Noah Butler, Prairie Heights FFA

Ethan Wolheter, Prairie Heights FFA

Kira King, Lebanon FFA

Makayla Hitt, Sullivan FFA

Cale Williams, Terre Haute South FFA

Sienna Alexander, Monrovia

Garrett Bolin, Indian Creek FFA

Camille Thopy, Southwestern Shelby FFA

Christina Caldwell, Connersville FFA

Kyatalin Baker, Switzerland County FFA

The 2024-2025 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 20 on inffa.org and on Indiana FFA’s social media channels.

