Excellence Canada announces the recipients of the 2024 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, for the eighth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 26 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Awards for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.The awards will be presented at the 2024 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Cocktail Reception on Monday, October 28th at the Delta Toronto in Toronto.For complete event details and registration, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ruby-carpet-rendezvous-celebrating-canadian-business-excellence-tickets-913338930327 We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:Alexa Translations – Toronto, ONBeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montréal, QCDog and Pony Studios Inc. – Toronto, ONFleet Optics Inc. – Mississauga, ONG Force Security – Mississauga, ONGeotab – Oakville, ONGore Mutual Insurance Company – Cambridge, ONGroupe MMI inc. – Saint-Laurent, QCHGregoire – Saint-Eustache, QCHub Technology Group Inc. – Etobicoke, ONIntegracare Inc. – Toronto, ONISU Corp – Kitchener, ONJan Kelley Marketing – Burlington, ONKognitive Sales Solutions – Toronto, ONLiving Water Resorts – Collingwood, ONMSP Corp – Montréal, QCMedair Global – Mississauga, ONOpen Farm Inc. – Toronto, ONPrint Geek Inc. – Woodbridge, ONR. Khanuja Dentistry Professional Corporation – Brampton, ONSpring Financial – Vancouver, BCT&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ONTrinity Village – Kitchener, ONWaterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MBWeston Forest – Mississauga, ONWinright Law – Vancouver, BCExcellence Canada gratefully acknowledges the support of the Partners and Supporters of Canadian Excellence:Cocktail SupporterCEO Global NetworkMedia SupporterThe Globe and MailAbout Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational ExcellenceStandard and its multi-level progressive methodology.As a national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace, and Mental Health at Work, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.For further information, please contact us:info@excellence.caAllan Ebedes, President & CEO, Excellence Canada(416) 251-7600 Ext. 230